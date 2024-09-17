SOUR Unveils Community-Driven Regeneration Project for Post-Earthquake Hatay Province in Türkiye

Following the devastating earthquake that hit central Turkiye and northwest Syria in February 2023, the province of Hatay, Türkiye, was left with large sections of its urban fabric destroyed and thousands of residents displaced. Türkiye Design Council has commissioned design studio SOUR to contribute to the regeneration initiative as part of a wider design-led revitalization process.

The office's approach focused on community-driven design. The process began in October 2023 with ethnographic research in the cities of Antakya, Samandağ, Serinyol, and Defne Harbiye. Interviews were conducted with locals from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds to assess the needs of the community and begin the co-design process through ideations and preliminary concept feedback. This study was conducted in partnership with psychologists, anthropologists, and trauma specialists to guarantee a practice that is both responsible and informed by trauma considerations.

The study resulted in a set of design principles that would guide the development. Findings from this research were assembled into a detailed report and documentary, shaping the subsequent phases of the project and the overarching master plan. The design process proceeded with guidance from a co-creation panel comprising experts with varied lived and professional experiences, ensuring results that are genuine for the communities involved.

SOUR's development covers an area of 76.108 square meters, including residential units, commercial and retail spaces, as well as landscaping interventions. According to SOUR, the project is guided by several principles: the creation of a sense of security, enhancing well-being and ensuring permeable transitions through transitional spaces. The project also takes into consideration changes in time, while also striving to connect past, present, and future to create a sense of belonging.

The project demonstrates a new approach to post-disaster urban regeneration that prioritizes the human element in design, seeking to reintegrate the lived experiences of city dwellers into the design solutions, an approach that hopes to help not only in rebuilding the urban fabric but also to help communities heal and become more resilient. On a similar note, Foster+ Partners, together with Buro Happold, MIC-HUB, DB Architects, and KEYM Urban Renewal Centre have also revealed a master plan for the revitalization of the Antakya and the wider Hatay province in Türkiye.