Gyumri’s Revival: Rebuilding Armenia’s Cultural Heritage After the 1988 Earthquake

Save this picture! Aerial view on Gyumri city, Armenia. Image © Openfinal via Shutterstock

Gyumri, the capital of Armenia's Shirak region and the country's second-largest city, was historically known for its culture and architectural heritage. While it was part of the Soviet Union, the city hosted many factories that turned it into a primary industrial center in the region, reaching a population of approximately 225,000 people. However, during the past decades, Gyumri has seen a considerable population decline as a consequence of a devastating earthquake that destroyed the city in 1988 and killed thousands of people. More than 30 years later, Gyumri's regeneration process is still unfolding. The city's ongoing efforts to restore its built environment and boost economic development offer valuable insights into how urban regeneration can be navigated in the aftermath of disaster.

+ 5

On December 7, 1988, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Armenia, with Gyumri (then called Leninakan) being one of the hardest-hit areas. The earthquake, which lasted less than a minute, left an estimated 25,000 people dead, thousands homeless, and widespread destruction that affected most of the city's urban fabric. Gyumri's residential buildings, schools, and infrastructure were severely damaged, while the collapse of the city's historical landmarks, including churches and public buildings, significantly impacted its cultural identity.

Immediately after the earthquake, the main focus was ensuring the safety of survivors. Temporary shelters, locally known as "domiks", were built to house the displaced population. However, what was intended to be a short-term solution became a long-term reality for many. At the same time, early reconstruction efforts were fragmented, and the scale of the disaster, combined with Armenia's transition to independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union, meant that rebuilding was slow, difficult, and uneven.

Related Article Design in Armenia: New Architecture Building on History

Things started to change in the 2000s, when the Armenian government, with support from international partners such as the European Union and USAID, began to implement more coordinated urban development strategies aimed at restoring Gyumri's built infrastructure. A key component of this was taking advantage of the city's position as an interstate railway and highway hub, as it connects Armenia to other countries such as Georgia.

A second component was the focus on preserving the city's historic character, which had been a source of pride for its residents and an attraction for visitors. Sites such as The Black Fortress, a 19th-century Russian imperial military structure, and several of the city's churches, such as the Yot Verk Church and the Cathedral of the Holy Savior, have undergone extensive reconstruction. The city has made tourism an important part of this strategy, using its architecture, traditional crafts, and arts scene, to position itself as an important cultural destination in Armenia.

As Gyumri strives to reinvent itself in the modern era, the development of infrastructure has been critical as well. Significant investments have been made to improve the city's transportation networks, including the modernization of the railway that connects Gyumri to Armenia's capital, Yerevan, and beyond. These projects aimed to enhance mobility for residents and visitors, further supporting the city's endeavor to open itself to tourism and restore its cultural identity.

In addition, new initiatives such as the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, a hub for learning topics such as web development, programming, and filmmaking, are creating opportunities for employment and economic growth, offering hope for the city's younger generation. The center, offering free digital media learning, originally began the initiative in the Armenian city of Yerevan in 2011, expanding to Gyumri in 2015. Initially housed in the Gyumri Technological Center, the center relocated to the adjacent Gyumri Theater, rehabilitated by Bernard Khoury Architects in 2020. The design reintegrates the 1850s theater, juxtaposing its historical facades with new interventions that reflect the dynamic character of the center. The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies plans to continue to expand its presence in Gyumri, as they have recently announced a new architectural competition to revitalize the old Market Place in the city center and convert it into a culinary school.

Also, in 2022 the Armenian-based Ballet 2021 Foundation began to work along with NEUF Architectes (Canada) and Storaket (Armenia) to design an intervention for the old Sevyan Cultural Center (1926) located in front of Gyumri's main train station. Under the new name, Kharatian Experiential Center for the Performing Arts, this renovation aims to further strengthen the city's commitment to culture and the arts. Currently, during the funding stage, the center will house a new performance hall able to host 500 people, inside an ovoid volume inserted within the ruins of the existing building. The design proposal received Gold at the International Design Awards 2022 under the renovations category.

Gyumri's path to recovery is a display of the resilience of its people and the power of strategic urban regeneration. While much has been achieved in rebuilding the city's infrastructure and preserving its cultural heritage, the process of bringing Gyumri back to its former glory is still ongoing. The city's experience may offer important lessons about the complexities of post-disaster recovery, suggesting that while physical rebuilding is important, regeneration also benefits from a holistic approach that addresses social, economic, and cultural aspects. With continued investment and community engagement, Gyumri aims to reclaim its status as one of Armenia's most vibrant cities.

This feature is part of an ArchDaily series titled AD Narratives, where we share the story behind a selected project, diving into its particularities. Every month, we explore new constructions from around the world, highlighting their story and how they came to be. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.