"Embodied Carbon Declare" Platform Exposes CO2 Emissions in Sweden's Construction Industry

ACAN Sweden, in collaboration with Differ Agency, has launched "Embodied Carbon Declare," an online platform that actively reveals CO2 emissions data from new construction projects across Sweden. The platform categorizes and presents emissions data in four key areas: Projects, Municipalities, Developers, and Building Types. It provides detailed measurements both in total and per square meter, offering an advanced level of transparency in the construction industry.

By making this data publicly accessible, Embodied Carbon Declare aims to drive awareness and accountability in the sector, pushing for more sustainable building practices as Sweden works towards its climate goals. Most recently, the platform was recently acknowledged in the Climate category for World Changing Ideas Award 2024, highlighting its role in contributing to climate awareness within the industry.

Currently, Embodied Carbon Declare includes emissions data from 955 projects, 107 municipalities, 366 developers, and various building types across Sweden, with ongoing updates as new projects are completed. The data focuses on the cradle-to-site stages (A1-5) of construction and is sourced from climate declarations that developers are legally required to submit to the Swedish National Board of Housing, Building and Planning since January 1, 2022.

In 2021, Sweden's construction and real estate sector was responsible for 22% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions, with new construction contributing a significant share. On a global scale, the construction industry is responsible for approximately 20% of climate-related emissions, emphasizing the importance of initiatives like Embodied Carbon Declare.

The platform's main objective is to enhance transparency and increase awareness of the construction sector's environmental impact. By making this data accessible to the public, Embodied Carbon Declare seeks to support the industry's efforts to move toward climate neutrality. The platform serves as a resource for developers, policymakers, and the general public to better understand the carbon footprint associated with new construction and to encourage more sustainable practices within the industry.

As global and national climate goals become more stringent, tools like Embodied Carbon Declare are expected to play a critical role in monitoring and reducing emissions within the construction sector. By providing detailed emissions data across projects, municipalities, developers, and building types, the platform aims to facilitate informed decision-making and promote greater accountability within the industry.

