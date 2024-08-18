Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia

The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award has just announced the winners for 2024. Recognizing outstanding achievements in architecture and urbanism in Saudi Arabia, The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award is an initiative designed to celebrate projects that are aligned with the values of the King Salman Charter in Saudi Arabia. This year, since projects were honored with the award from three categories: built projects, unbuilt projects, and student projects.

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 2 of 10King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 3 of 10King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 4 of 10King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 5 of 10King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - More Images+ 5

The award ceremony for the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award celebrated architectural excellence in Saudi Arabia. In fact the ceremony featured speeches from key figures, including Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, who expressed gratitude to the nation's leadership for their support of the architecture and design sector. The event also included an address by Dr. Adrian Lahoud, Dean of the School of Architecture at the Royal College of Art in London. An accompanying exhibition highlighted King Salman's influential role in shaping Riyadh's architectural landscape and showcased the winning projects, the Charter's core values, and an interactive virtual experience of the Charter’s book, offering attendees an immersive understanding of the principles guiding Saudi Arabia’s contemporary architecture.

Central to the Charter are six core values: Authenticity, focusing on designs that reflect the unique spirit and character of a place; Continuity, emphasizing the growth and development of local communities while celebrating national identities and cultural heritage; Human Centricity, prioritizing the needs of individuals and ensuring inclusivity and social equity; Livability, aiming to enhance quality of life through safe, attractive, and socially connected urban environments; Innovation, encouraging forward-thinking approaches through collaboration and exploration; and Sustainability, promoting practices that protect and enhance environmental, social, and economic aspects.

Read on to discover the 2024 winners of the The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award.

Built Projects Track

King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture - Ithra by Snøhetta | 2018, Dhahran

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 4 of 10
King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in DhahranKing Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Banyan Tree Hotel AlUla by AW2 - Architecture & Interiors | 2022, Wadi Ashar, Al-Ula

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 9 of 10
Banyan Tree Resort in AlUla. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Dar Al Rahmaniah Building by John Lingley | 2003, Al-Ghat

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 7 of 10
Dar Al-Rahmaniah Building in Al-Ghat. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

King Abdullah Financial District Grand Mosque designed by Omrania | 2019, Riyadh

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 10 of 10
KAFD Grand Mosque in Riyadh. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Innovation Tower - King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology by LAVA Laboratory of Visionary Architecture | 2022, Riyadh

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 8 of 10
Innovation Tower at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Unbuilt Projects Track

The Sports Boulevard by Sports Track Design Team | Riyadh

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 2 of 10
The Sports Track Project in Riyadh. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Mihrab by Mihrab Team | multiple locations

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 5 of 10
The Mihrab Project. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Student Design Projects Track

King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language by Abdulaziz Bin Ghanem Al-Talib | King Saud University

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 6 of 10
Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

Contemporary Neighborhood Design by Sadeem Aljibreen | The University of Sheffield

King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia - Image 3 of 10
Contemporary Neighborhood Design by Sadeem Aljibreen | The University of Sheffield. Image Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

