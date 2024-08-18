King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award Announces 2024 Winners in Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Architecture and Design Commission

The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award has just announced the winners for 2024. Recognizing outstanding achievements in architecture and urbanism in Saudi Arabia, The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award is an initiative designed to celebrate projects that are aligned with the values of the King Salman Charter in Saudi Arabia. This year, since projects were honored with the award from three categories: built projects, unbuilt projects, and student projects.

The award ceremony for the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award celebrated architectural excellence in Saudi Arabia. In fact the ceremony featured speeches from key figures, including Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, who expressed gratitude to the nation's leadership for their support of the architecture and design sector. The event also included an address by Dr. Adrian Lahoud, Dean of the School of Architecture at the Royal College of Art in London. An accompanying exhibition highlighted King Salman's influential role in shaping Riyadh's architectural landscape and showcased the winning projects, the Charter's core values, and an interactive virtual experience of the Charter’s book, offering attendees an immersive understanding of the principles guiding Saudi Arabia’s contemporary architecture.

Central to the Charter are six core values: Authenticity, focusing on designs that reflect the unique spirit and character of a place; Continuity, emphasizing the growth and development of local communities while celebrating national identities and cultural heritage; Human Centricity, prioritizing the needs of individuals and ensuring inclusivity and social equity; Livability, aiming to enhance quality of life through safe, attractive, and socially connected urban environments; Innovation, encouraging forward-thinking approaches through collaboration and exploration; and Sustainability, promoting practices that protect and enhance environmental, social, and economic aspects.

Read on to discover the 2024 winners of the The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award.

Built Projects Track

Dar Al Rahmaniah Building by John Lingley | 2003, Al-Ghat

King Abdullah Financial District Grand Mosque designed by Omrania | 2019, Riyadh

Innovation Tower - King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology by LAVA Laboratory of Visionary Architecture | 2022, Riyadh

Unbuilt Projects Track

The Sports Boulevard by Sports Track Design Team | Riyadh

Mihrab by Mihrab Team | multiple locations

Student Design Projects Track

King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language by Abdulaziz Bin Ghanem Al-Talib | King Saud University

Contemporary Neighborhood Design by Sadeem Aljibreen | The University of Sheffield