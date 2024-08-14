A New Museum in Cyprus and A Private Residence in Greece: 8 Unbuilt Projects Championing Stone and Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Throughout history, stone has been a vital building material because of its strength, beauty, and inherent appeal. Stone has been used to build long-lasting constructions for ages, from historic monuments to contemporary residences. Because of its resilience, it is suitable for both interior and exterior design projects, providing a diverse array of appearances. There are numerous varieties of stone, each with a distinct texture and color, including marble, granite, and limestone. Because of this diversity, stone may be creatively used by architects and builders to create accents or entire buildings. This curated selection of Unbuilt Architecture, submitted by the ArchDaily community, showcases how stone is still a dependable and adaptable building material that can combine old-world craftsmanship with contemporary style.

Building on the long-standing tradition of using stone in construction, several projects illustrate its continued relevance in contemporary architecture. This week's curated selection of Unbuilt Architecture focuses on the use of stone in different contemporary architecture projects around the world. From the Niwala stone to seamlessly connect the building with its coastal surroundings in Beirut, Lebanon, to The Al-Hawari Residence in Irbid, Jordan, merging local architectural traditions with contemporary design by incorporating stones excavated from the site, allowing the building to blend harmoniously with the environment. In Łódź, Poland, PHANTENOM CASA by Reform Architekt showcases meticulous craftsmanship, where each stone element aims to reflect a commitment to architectural principles, while Casa Dei Sogni in Pithari, Greece, combines stone with modern materials to create a home that is both energy-efficient and well-integrated into the Cretan landscape.

Read on to discover these projects demonstrating how stone continues to be an essential material in both traditional and innovative architectural designs.

Villa F / macroepsilon atelier

Nestled in the scenic landscape of Saudi Arabia, this exquisite villa offers a breathtaking sea view that captivates the senses. Designed with sophistication and modern elegance, the villa boasts a unique character, with its primary construction material being Niwala, lending a distinctive aesthetic to its exterior. Niwala, renowned for its durability and natural beauty, harmoniously complements the coastal surroundings, creating a luxurious retreat that seamlessly merges opulence with the serenity of the sea. This architectural gem stands as a testament to the fusion of design excellence and natural allure.

Al-Hawari Residence - studio erum

The design merges local architectural traditions with contemporary elements, creating a discreet rectangular structure reminiscent of the site's unique rocks. Layers of fences conceal the building's form, gradually revealing hidden parks and guiding occupants towards a private entrance. A spacious courtyard enhances the spatial experience. Sustainability is emphasized using excavated stones from the site, reducing costs and blending the facade seamlessly with nature.

PHANTENOM - Reform architekt

This project is more than a vision of luxury architecture; it has its unique DNA code, its unparalleled creation. PHANTENOM CASA is a masterpiece with an intimate enclave for living, appearing as an incarnation of mathematical precision intertwined with the artistry of classical art. This residence, intricately set in the golden ratio, rises above ordinariness, becoming a pearl in the crown of creativity. It aims to symbolize geometric perfection, harmoniously blending refined aesthetics with essential functionality. Its creator, Marcin Tomaszewski, drew inspiration from his experience, industry knowledge, and, in this case, from the art of ancient virtuosity.

Casa Dei Sogni - Zeropixel Architects

This stone residence in Akrotiri of Chania is designed for a couple and their guests, emphasizing luxury and modern comforts. Positioned for optimal views of Souda Bay and the White Mountains, it consists of four volumes with gardens, water elements, and glass corridors. The energy-efficient, bioclimatic home features natural materials, underfloor heating-cooling, and photovoltaic panels. Blending into the landscape, it offers privacy, stunning views, and a seamless connection to the Cretan environment, creating a tranquil, dream-like living experience.

Casa Balatá - Formamorfa Studio

Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Casa Balatá embodies unique architecture, harmonizing with its natural surroundings while embracing bold design choices. Maximizing terraces, it offers multifaceted living spaces. Below the pool, two bedrooms connect via a serene yoga area. On the main level, the kitchen, living room, dining area, and pool merge seamlessly with outdoor leisure. A grand lookout crowns the top level, inviting contemplation of the horizon. Casa Balatá stands as a testament to the fusion of architectural vision and environmental harmony.

Marios Tokas Museum - Apostolopoulos Tasoulis

A new museum dedicated to the Cypriot artist Marios Tokas is set to be established in the center of the Ypsonas municipality. The monolithic vertical volume complements and frames the complex environment into which it is added. Its irregular geometry, deriving from the organic paths that surround it, is punctuated by openings of various sizes. The materiality of the building’s facade translates the traditional stoneworks of Lofou settlement, the birthplace of the Cypriot artist, into a contemporary construction vocabulary.

Villa GöcekVL - mrtncl studio

Villa GöcekVL, designed by mrtncl studio, stands out as a structure that captures the elegant details and contemporary aesthetics of modern architecture. This villa, framing the unique landscape and natural beauty of Bodrum, strikes a perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics. Mrtncl studio continues to make its mark in the architectural world with the meticulousness and creative approach demonstrated in this project. Villa GöcekVL stands out as a structure reflecting the studio’s vision and design philosophy, inspiring future projects.

Medical Center / Co’ Architettura

Corsica, France

The project draws its essence from the raw character of the site. A mineral plateau, surrounded by a steep embankment and overlooked by a forest, within which a volume reinterpreting the classic typology of buildings with sloping roofs of the village is located.

