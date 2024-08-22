Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital

Save this picture! Aerial view of Montreal showing the Biosphere Environment Museum and Saint Lawrence River during Fall season in Quebec, Canada. Image © Firefighter Montreal via Shutterstock

Montreal, located along the Saint Laurent River in Southern Quebec, is Canada’s second-largest city. Often renowned for its architectural diversity, its built environment reflects both its colonial past and modern evolution. As a former territory of "Nouvelle France," French language and culture remain dominant, which has in turn influenced the city's architectural character. Notably, Old Montreal features well-preserved buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, most of which are a testament to the city’s industrial growth after the construction of the Lachine Canal. The area's heritage has been protected and restored through efforts by figures like Phyllis Lambert and organizations such as Heritage Montreal, allowing the city’s rich architectural history to coexist with its modern developments.

Montreal's multiculturalism is evident in neighborhoods like Little Italy and Little Portugal, with its diversity fueling a vibrant cultural scene. The city hosts a multitude of festivals every year, many held in open-air venues like Place des Festivals. Parc Jean-Drapeau, built for the 1967 World Expo, is another popular spot for large events while offering stunning views of the city skyline. Another relevant site is Mont Royal Hill, a park offering panoramic views of downtown and access to hiking trails, Saint Joseph’s Oratory, Beaver’s Lake, and other areas of architectural interest such as the Plateau.

Read on to discover some of Montreal’s architectural attractions, from historical landmarks to contemporary projects showcasing the continued evolution of the city's built fabric.

Historical Landmarks

Notre Dame Cathedral / James O'Donnell,Victor Bourgeau

Hôtel de Ville / Henri-Maurice Perrault , Alexander Cowper Hutchison

Saint Joseph's Oratory / Alphonse Venne, Dalbé Viau, Paul Bellot , Lucien Parent

Mary Queen of the World Cathedral / Victor Burgeau

Farine 5 Roses

Contemporary Projects

Place Ville Marie / I.M. Pei + Dimitri Dimakopoulos

