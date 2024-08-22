Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital

Montreal, located along the Saint Laurent River in Southern Quebec, is Canada’s second-largest city. Often renowned for its architectural diversity, its built environment reflects both its colonial past and modern evolution. As a former territory of "Nouvelle France," French language and culture remain dominant, which has in turn influenced the city's architectural character. Notably, Old Montreal features well-preserved buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, most of which are a testament to the city’s industrial growth after the construction of the Lachine Canal. The area's heritage has been protected and restored through efforts by figures like Phyllis Lambert and organizations such as Heritage Montreal, allowing the city’s rich architectural history to coexist with its modern developments.
Montreal's multiculturalism is evident in neighborhoods like Little Italy and Little Portugal, with its diversity fueling a vibrant cultural scene. The city hosts a multitude of festivals every year, many held in open-air venues like Place des Festivals. Parc Jean-Drapeau, built for the 1967 World Expo, is another popular spot for large events while offering stunning views of the city skyline. Another relevant site is Mont Royal Hill, a park offering panoramic views of downtown and access to hiking trails, Saint Joseph’s Oratory, Beaver’s Lake, and other areas of architectural interest such as the Plateau.
Read on to discover some of Montreal’s architectural attractions, from historical landmarks to contemporary projects showcasing the continued evolution of the city's built fabric.
Historical Landmarks
Notre Dame Cathedral / James O'Donnell,Victor Bourgeau
Hôtel de Ville / Henri-Maurice Perrault , Alexander Cowper Hutchison
Saint Joseph's Oratory / Alphonse Venne, Dalbé Viau, Paul Bellot , Lucien Parent
Mary Queen of the World Cathedral / Victor Burgeau
Farine 5 Roses
Contemporary Projects
Habitat 67 / Moshe Safdie
The Biosphere / Richard Buckminster Fuller
Phillips Square / Provencher_Roy
Place Ville Marie / I.M. Pei + Dimitri Dimakopoulos
The Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) / CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s
Montreal Casino / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes + Provencher_Roy
Olympic Stadium and The Biodome / Roger Taillibert + Kanva
The new Pavillions at the Fine Arts Museum / Provencher_Roy
Quartier des Spectacles / Ædifica
Maison des Étudiants de l'ÉTS / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes
