Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital

Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital

Save

Montreal, located along the Saint Laurent River in Southern Quebec, is Canada’s second-largest city. Often renowned for its architectural diversity, its built environment reflects both its colonial past and modern evolution. As a former territory of "Nouvelle France," French language and culture remain dominant, which has in turn influenced the city's architectural character. Notably, Old Montreal features well-preserved buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries, most of which are a testament to the city’s industrial growth after the construction of the Lachine Canal. The area's heritage has been protected and restored through efforts by figures like Phyllis Lambert and organizations such as Heritage Montreal, allowing the city’s rich architectural history to coexist with its modern developments.

Montreal's multiculturalism is evident in neighborhoods like Little Italy and Little Portugal, with its diversity fueling a vibrant cultural scene. The city hosts a multitude of festivals every year, many held in open-air venues like Place des Festivals. Parc Jean-Drapeau, built for the 1967 World Expo, is another popular spot for large events while offering stunning views of the city skyline. Another relevant site is Mont Royal Hill, a park offering panoramic views of downtown and access to hiking trails, Saint Joseph’s Oratory, Beaver’s Lake, and other areas of architectural interest such as the Plateau.

Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 2 of 17Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 3 of 17Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 4 of 17Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 5 of 17Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - More Images+ 12

Read on to discover some of Montreal’s architectural attractions, from historical landmarks to contemporary projects showcasing the continued evolution of the city's built fabric.

Related Article

Modern Montréal: Canada's City of Design

Historical Landmarks

Notre Dame Cathedral / James O'Donnell,Victor Bourgeau 

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 5 of 17
View of Place d'Armes in old Montreal. Image © Kellee Kovalsky via Shutterstock

Hôtel de Ville / Henri-Maurice Perrault , Alexander Cowper Hutchison 

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 7 of 17
Hôtel de Ville / Henri-Maurice Perrault , Alexander Cowper Hutchison Post Content E. Image © Gilberto Mesquita via Shutterstock

Saint Joseph's Oratory / Alphonse Venne, Dalbé Viau, Paul Bellot , Lucien Parent

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 8 of 17
Saint Joseph's Oratory / Alphonse Venne, Dalbé Viau, Paul Bellot , Lucien Parent. Image © Hakat via Shutterstock

Mary Queen of the World Cathedral / Victor Burgeau

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 9 of 17
Pedestrian view of Mary Queen of the World Cathedral. Image © Kiev.Victor via Shutterstock

Farine 5 Roses

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 10 of 17
5 Roses flour sign in Montreal. Image © Catherine_P via Shutterstock

Contemporary Projects

Habitat 67 / Moshe Safdie

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 2 of 17
Habitat 67 / Moshe Safdie. Image © Awana JF via Shutterstock

The Biosphere / Richard Buckminster Fuller

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 3 of 17
Pedestrian view if the Biosphere at Park Jean-Drapeau. Image © Moises Carrasco

Phillips Square / Provencher_Roy

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 11 of 17
View of Phillips Sqaure and Birks hotel. Image © Adrien Williams Via ArchDaily

Place Ville Marie / I.M. Pei + Dimitri Dimakopoulos

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 15 of 17
View of "The Ring" sculputre at Place Ville Marie. Image © J Duquette via Shutterstock

The Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) / CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 12 of 17
Main Entrance at the CHUM. Image © Adrien Williams Via ArchDaily

Montreal Casino / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes + Provencher_Roy

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 13 of 17
View of the Main Entrance of the Montreal casino. Image © Stephan Groleau via ArchDaily

Olympic Stadium and The Biodome / Roger Taillibert + Kanva

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 4 of 17
Aerial view of the Olympic stadium and Biodome. Image © Artem Onoprienko via Shutterstock

The new Pavillions at the Fine Arts Museum / Provencher_Roy

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 14 of 17
View of the new pavilion of the Fine Arts Museum. Image © Marc Cramer via Archdaily

Quartier des Spectacles / Ædifica

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 16 of 17
View of Quartier des Spectacles from Sainte Catherine Street. Image © Courtesy of Aedifica

Maison des Étudiants de l'ÉTS / Menkès Shooner Dagenais Le Tourneux Architectes

Save this picture!
Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital - Image 17 of 17
General view of the Student dormitory at ETS. Image © Stephane Brugger via Archdaily

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

 

Related Article

Modern Montréal: Canada's City of Design

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Montreal Architecture City Guide: 15 Historic and Contemporary Landmarks in Canada’s Cultural Capital" 22 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020044/montreal-architecture-city-guide-15-historic-and-contemporary-landmarks-in-canadas-cultural-capital> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags