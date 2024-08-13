Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation

Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation

Save

The Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska, is set to reopen on September 10, 2024, after an extensive restoration and expansion led by Snøhetta in collaboration with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture (APMA). This transformation introduces the new 42,000-square-foot Rhonda & Howard Hawks Pavilion, designed to significantly enhance Nebraska's largest art museum by adding new gallery spaces and reimagining the visitor experience.

Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 2 of 5 Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 3 of 5 Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 4 of 5 Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 5 of 5 Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - More Images

Snøhetta's design for the Hawks Pavilion extends the existing museum structure with a curved volume emerging from a glass atrium. This atrium connects the new pavilion with both the historic 1931 Art Deco Memorial building and the 1994 addition, the Walter & Suzanne Scott Pavilion, by Norman Foster. The pavilion is elevated on two granite garden walls, using transparency to provide a more inviting arrival experience that enhances connectivity throughout the museum. The atrium's first floor boasts the museum shop and a multifunctional community space, designed to foster a dynamic and engaging environment for visitors.

Save this picture!
Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 2 of 5
© Nic Lehoux

The reopening will also feature a fully reinstalled collection, showcasing recent acquisitions, the restored Art Deco building, and newly designed public gardens. These efforts have expanded the museum's gallery space by over 40% and introduced an elevated entry garden featuring Mark di Suvero's Bodacious (2001), aligning with broader revitalization efforts in downtown Omaha.

Related Article

Snøhetta Reveals Vacation Home Overlooking Mount Yotei in Hokkaido, Japan

Honoring The Joslyn’s historic character while creating a fresh expression for the Museum’s future has guided our design. Our comprehensive reconsideration of the Museum grounds, the existing interiors, and the newest building all work together to create a more inviting entry for the growing spectrum of people that visit the Museum. Our goal has been to provide a harmonious place for guests, art, and gathering that will become a vessel for inspiration and creativity to flourish. —Craig Dykers, Founding Partner of Snøhetta

Save this picture!
Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 5 of 5
Courtesy of Moare | Snøhetta Joslyn Art Museum

The new Hawks Pavilion façade features a horizontal texture inspired by the stacked stone of the 1931 Joslyn Building’s Grand Steps, with light-colored precast panels embedded with pink aggregate to echo the Etowah Fleuri (Georgia Pink) marble of the existing buildings. This design aims to harmonize with the surrounding landscape, where a raised sculpture garden, envisioned as a series of outdoor 'rooms,' wraps around the site. The pavilion further enhances the visitor experience by offering expansive views of these outdoor spaces from the gathering areas throughout the building.

Save this picture!
Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation - Image 3 of 5
© Nic Lehoux

The Hawks Pavilion will also host the inaugural display of the Phillip G. Schrager Collection, featuring 52 significant postwar and contemporary artworks, alongside new exhibitions and installations that further enrich the museum's offerings. The Joslyn's outdoor sculpture gardens, redesigned by Snøhetta's landscape architecture team, feature native plantings and newly commissioned sculptures, providing a new context for the museum's art and architecture.

In other similar news, Caruso St John Architects has been appointed to renovate the iconic Kusthalle Bielefeld designed by Philip Johnson in 1968. Similarly, David Kohn Architects has recently won the international competition for the redesign of SMAK, the Municipal Museum of Contemporary Art in Ghent, Belgium. Finally, Powerhouse, Australia’s largest museum institution dedicated to applied arts design, and technology, has revealed the plans for a comprehensive restoration of its three sites located in Sydney, Australia led by a team of architects, Durbach Block Jaggers working in partnership with Architectus, Youssofzay + Hart, and landscape architects, Tyrell Studio.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. " Joslyn Art Museum to Reopen to the Public in Nebraska After Snøhetta-Led Transformation" 13 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019966/joslyn-art-museum-reopens-to-the-public-in-nebraska-after-snohetta-led-transformation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags