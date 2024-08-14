Urban Living in the United States: How Exclusive Residential Developments are Redefining Homeownership

Save this picture! ​The Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Brooks + Scarpa

New developments, companies, start-ups in the real estate industry are transforming perceptions and needs around home ownership and rental experiences. In a society where home ownership is attributed to personal success, innovations in the residential rental market seek to enhance the appeal of renting. Evolving consumer needs are resulting in a trend of exclusive, community-focused living models. This shift is redefining how people view their living spaces, interact with their communities, and perceive the value of their homes.

New residential developments are beginning to emulate private clubs, following a resurgence of exclusive clubs in 2022 and 2023. The concepts manifests as a blend of luxury homes, branded residences and private clubs that create a highly personalized living experience. Industry expert Andrew Wachtfogel notes, "We are seeing new development amenity offerings closely mirror private clubs.... Further, some developments are allocating space within the buildings for a dedicated private club, some of which are open to outside memberships."

Flow, a residential real estate start-up by co-founder of WeWork Adam Neumann, is a strong example of this shift. Aiming to offer a living experience that blurs the lines between home, work, and life, these residential model feature amenities that support a holistic lifestyle such as co-working spaces, fitness centers, social lounges, and concierge services. These types of developments seek to build a sense of community - and often times, exclusivity - among residents.

Flow’s ambitious $300 million development in downtown Miami exemplifies the mixed-use concept. Located in the Miami Worldcenter, a 20-acre complex with luxury shopping and dining, the project includes a 41-story residential tower alongside substantial retail and office space. Flow plans to offer flexible leases tailored to professionals who frequently travel between cities, recognizing that traditional year-long leases may no longer meet the needs of many urban professionals. Neumann has already purchased 3,000 apartment units across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Nashville, hinting at a vision for a network of flexible living spaces across major U.S. cities. This concept builds on lessons learned from WeWork’s WeLive project, which sought to create co-living spaces in the communal spirit of WeWork offices.

Crossroads of the World in Los Angeles, designed by hospitality interior design studio ROAM, also embodies this trend. Mary Alice Palmer, global creative director and founding partner at ROAM, describes the project as "extra loaded with every amenity that one could think of that would be appropriate and related to professionals who live in Los Angeles." The development includes third-party-operated bars and restaurants within the living space, allowing residents to entertain friends and business associates without leaving home. Additional features include expansive living spaces, indoor and outdoor bars, two pool decks, and a roof deck club.

Another intriguing development is the Bilt Rewards Alliance, a partnership between real estate startup Bilt and various residential properties. This program allows members to earn points on their rental payments. By turning rent payments into a rewards-earning activity, Bilt is essentially gamifying the rental experience. With a network of eligible rental properties, Bilt ushers in an era of property-loyalty comparable to the benefits of home ownership. This innovative approach could influence how people choose their residences, making the ability to earn rewards a key factor alongside traditional considerations like location and amenities.

As these exclusive, club-like living arrangements become more widespread, they may start influencing consumer expectations across all segments of the housing market. Even those who can’t afford high-end options might begin to seek community-oriented features in more modest accommodations. Traditional apartment complexes may feel pressured to upgrade their offerings to compete with these new, amenity-rich options, potentially leading to widespread improvements in rental properties—but possibly at the cost of higher rents.

The appeal of all-inclusive living arrangements may influence the desirability of traditional homeownership, particularly among younger demographics. If the rental lifestyle can offer amenities and experiences unattainable through homeownership, it could potentially challenge the longstanding American aspiration of property ownership. Real estate investors may identify new opportunities within these trends. Properties suitable for conversion into club-like residences could appreciate in value, and there may be growing interest in developing or investing in such communities.

The residential real estate landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, ushering in a new era of urban living. As the boundaries between home, work, and leisure become increasingly blurred, there is a growing demand for integrated and adaptable living spaces. From exclusive residential clubs to multifaceted developments and community-centric spaces, the focus is on creating environments that cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of contemporary city dwellers.

These trends signify a fundamental reimagining of residential living. The home of the future transcends its traditional role as mere shelter, evolving into a dynamic ecosystem that comprehensively enhances our quality of life. As developers, architects, and urban planners continue to push the boundaries of innovation, we can anticipate an era of even more remarkable advancements within the residential real estate sector.