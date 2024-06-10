Branded Residences: Blending Luxury Hospitality with Residential Architecture

Metropolitan cityscapes come with the appeal of sophistication, luxury, and exclusivity. Their glittering skylines and vibrant energy attract thousands of tourists and residents seeking luxurious experiences every year. Catering to this market, several renowned brands and real estate firms have teamed up to offer "branded residences" – a modern typology that elevates hotel-like living into a daily delight.

The concept of branded residences can be traced back nearly a century to 1927 when New York City's Sherry-Netherland Hotel and Apartments joined forces with the famous Sherry's restaurant. Over the past decade, the trend has witnessed a 230% growth with over 580 developments from 133 brands equating to nearly 100,000 residential units established worldwide. The drive for this demand goes beyond aesthetics and architectural grandeur. World-class services and amenities such as spas, fitness centers, private cinemas, and concierge services offered by luxury housing developments build on a sense of indulgence.

The role of the architects is greatly perceived when bringing these branded residences to life, as they navigate the balance between the vision of the brand and the desires of the clients and residents. A celebrated example is Tadao Ando's design for the Armani Residences in Dubai. The oceanfront luxury residential complex was designed in collaboration with Sharjah developer Arada and luxury company The Armani Group offers homes ranging from two to five bedrooms, along with penthouses and presidential suites. The residences feature expansive glazed areas that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

Dubai has emerged as an attractive global hub of branded residences. The desert city has fully embraced the branded residence trend with 42 projects currently in development and 71 already constructed. In 2010, Dubai saw its first branded residence with the Armani Hotel inside the Burj Khalifa. Since then, fashion brands like Armani, Fendi, and Cavalli have expanded their real estate presence in Dubai, catering to the city's cosmopolitan population.

Miami has also emerged as a hotspot for branded residences, with an abundance of luxury developments partnering with global brands. Ranked as the world's second-most-buoyant city for these projects, Miami's appeal lies in its international allure and constant influx of foreign buyers seeking luxury experiences. Automotive giants like Porsche, Bentley, and Aston Martin and fashion brands such as Armani, Fendi, and Missoni have staked their claim in Miami's branded residence boom.

Bentley Residences Miami, a 62-story ultra-luxury condominium tower, will be the world's first and only Bentley-branded residential project. The development will feature four car lifts and glass-enclosed sky garages integrated into each of the 216 private residences, allowing residents to showcase their prized vehicles like artistic installations. Beyond its automotive inspirations, the Bentley Residences will display resort-style luxury living, offering a curated culinary experience by chef Todd English.

The global appetite for branded residences shows no signs of deterioration and projections indicate that the sector will double in size by 2027. Cities like New York, Miami, London, and Dubai continue to be established centers while emerging markets such as Oman, Poland, and Guyana are gaining traction. Destinations like Vietnam are increasingly garnering the attention of both developers and luxury brands. As one of the most alluring spots in Asia for this model, Vietnam presents an opportunity to cater to the rising affluence and aspirations of the Asian populace.

The market has a baseline that allows for substantial growth and the region's newly wealthy individuals are eager to embrace elevated living experiences these properties have to offer. Architects tasked with designing branded residences and the luxury experiences they hold must learn to navigate a balance between preserving the brand's identity and adapting to the local cultural context. In Vietnam, for instance, the challenge lies in integrating the values and culture of a global brand with the rich traditions and architectural heritage of the region.

The branded residence trend has also given rise to new forms of partnership. Famous restaurant and culinary brands, like Cipriani, are now lending their expertise to the branded residence experience. In-house culinary experiences serve as an additional point of differentiation between luxury residential properties as well as an added amenity for residents. As the lines between hospitality and residential real estate continue to blur, architects find themselves weaving together elements of design, service, and experience. The growing market for branded residences promises architects an opportunity to add value to brand reputations and experiences.