DIALOG and HOK Redesign Calgary's Scotia Place: A Celebration of Community and Indigenous Heritage in Canada

Save this picture! Courtesy of DIALOG and HOK

DIALOG and HOK have just revealed the redesign of Scotia Place, Calgary’s new event center in Canada. Set to become a hub of community and culture, Scotia Place is inspired by Indigenous ancestral lands and cultural significance, integrated these perspectives with the natural beauty of Calgary. Commissioned by the City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporations, Scotia Place seeks to bring people together and activate the public realm.

+ 7

Embodying the elements of fire, ice, land, and air, Scotia Place boasts a central structured adorned with a flame that glows at night. This flame motif symbolizes a “home fire that brings people together.” Rising from white, glacial-like forms, this design element aims to create a welcoming atmosphere for warmth and gathering. Situated in the heart of Calgary’s Culture + Entertainment District, the center seeks to further solidify the city’s status as a premier destination for hospitality and events. Aiming to become a community hub, Scotia Place is designed to serve the diverse population and visitors of the city.

Throughout the design, indigenous cultural elements are integrated, aiming to blend the center with the natural surroundings. The public plazas feature representations of Tipis, Métis Trapper’s Tents, and elements from Alberta’s renowned natural landscape, honoring the deep-rooted connection Indigenous Peoples have with the land. In fact, the design process included collaboration with an Indigenous Advisory Group, ensuring that the cultural and historical significance of the location is respected and celebrated.

Related Article A Baseball Stadium in South Korea and an Aquatic Center in Canada: 8 Unbuilt Sports Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily

design principles including public realm activation, the integration of Indigenous influences, public art & storytelling, sustainability, and a balance between past, present, and future is central to our vision. The ultimate goal is to provide seamless accessibility, promote mixed uses, and create vibrant public areas for everyone to enjoy. —Doug Cinnamon, Partner Architect at DIALOG.

To enhance accessibility, the event and ice surface are lowered to ensure the primary concourse is at street level, allowing for easier movement between the concourse and outdoor public plazas. Designed for functionality and inclusivity, Scotia Place aims to maximize energy and water efficiency and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Furthermore, this event center is set to serve Calgary’s growing community for decades, becoming a landmark of cultural and communal significance.

In other similar news, the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris has transformed the city with its sports venues spread across the city. Showcasing a commitment to the city’s architectural diversity, ArchDaily has compiled a list of the most relevant venues this year in Paris, from restoration to new constructions. In Rome, Populous unveiled a new home stadium for A.S. Roma with an estimated capacity of 65,000 seats. Finally, Sordo Madeleno has reimagined a stadium in the city of Asturias, Spain, in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in 2030.