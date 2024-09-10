Landscapes of Tourism: How Tourism Shapes Our Cities, Environments, and Infrastructure

Save this picture! New Acropolis Museum. Image Courtesy of Bernard Tschumi Architects

This summer, over one million visitors, spectators, and athletes have gathered in the streets of Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The preparation for the event included massive investments into upgrading infrastructure, venues, and public spaces throughout the city and country. In addition to the restoration of Grande New de I’Île-des-Vannes venue, the Georges-Callerey Swimming Pool, and the Poissonniers Sports Center, the city has revealed new typologies of public services, such as the underground passage of the East Gardens of Trocadéro or the master plan for the Olympic Athletes Village by Dominique Perrault Architecture.

While the 2024 Olympic Games are the catalyst for citywide investment and urban restoration, the designers of the Olympic environments and infrastructure are planning for life, use, program, and regional identity after the athletes have left. Outside of the Olympic Games and the incredible visibility that the organization garners, there are hundreds of creative ways in which designers, planners, and policymakers are incorporating environments of tourism into the urban fabric of their city.

Sometimes hidden in plain sight and at other times undeniable in their service to industries of tourism, the environments of tourism undeniably impact the infrastructure, planning, economy, and local ecology of the built environment. When a singular event catalyst, such as the Olympic Games, or a cultural gathering, such as the Venice Biennale, gains considerable visibility to tourists and touring enthusiasts, there is a unique opportunity to invest in the public spaces and infrastructures of the urban fabric.

Complementing Historic Monuments with Contemporary Architecture

Sitting at the foot of the Athens Acropolis, the New Acropolis Museum, designed by Bernard Tschumi Architects, bridges multiple key archeological sites in modern-day Athens to the iconic campus of the Greek Acropolis. Acting as a narrative aid to the Parthenon, the exhibition space of the museum unites collections spanning thousands of years to tell a story of human presence on the Acropolis. Without attempting to overshadow the presence of the Parthenon on the Acropolis, the museum injects a historical, social, and cultural context of the site throughout the years of development and evolution, enhancing the iconic environment of contemporary Athens.

Urban environments are in constant states of change. By blending contemporary architectural moments with historical monuments, designers, and planners can maintain a cohesive urban fabric to elevate the image of the city. However, contemporary architectural spaces contrast with historically preserved monuments, such as the Athens Acropolis, this form of architectural intervention prevents spatial fragmentation into strictly old versus new areas of the city. When coupled with contemporary projects, historic monuments are not frozen in time but become relevant, functional, and engaged with the current cultural and technological contexts.

Unified Images in Tourism Networks

Completed in 2016, the network of tourism pavilions throughout the capital city of Madrid are strategically situated to complement the sites with the greatest traffic from tourism crowds. Designed by the offices of Irene Brea and José Manuel Sanz Arquitectos, the iconic form of the pavilion series is quickly recognizable to the visitor in need of direction, guidance, or information, but the materiality seamlessly blends into the existing fabric of the city. Adhering to the primary guiding design principles of transparency and lightness, those in the interior of the centers are included in the activity of the city while the passing pedestrians can interact with the workers and information on the inside.

Without a clear vision of the visitor experience of discovering the city, the tourist will tire easily, become disoriented, or grow disengaged, altogether. The opportunity to design a network of pavilions throughout the urban environment transforms the purposes of the architectural spaces from strictly informative purposes to a unified network for rest, orientation, and energy. By ensuring that the day of sightseeing, walking, and wandering through the city is cohesive and enjoyable, a tourism network can encourage longer stays and leave a positive lasting impression of the city and its sites.

Serving Local Communities through Tourism

Located in the small village of Pai Town in Linzhi, the southeastern part of Tibet autonomous region, the Tibet Namchabawa Visitor Center celebrates the cultural history of the village and the extraordinary beauty of the Mount Namchabawa and Yaluntzangpu Grand Canyon. While servicing the backpackers that embark on the networks of hiking, the Visitor Center has transformed into a “town center” for the residents, as well. While the design team of standard architecture included necessary elements to service the backpacking travelers, such as a supply store, medical aid, and a reception desk, the town center holds a water reservation tank and a central electrical switch house for the residents of the village. While fulfilling the needs of the visitor, the design team successfully elevated the quality of life for the permanent residents of the Yaluntzangpu Canyon region.

When industries of tourism are treated as an opportunity for urban planners, designers, and creative residents, the catalyst of a singular event or cultural gathering can promote long-term benefits and investment. On the other hand, short-term visions and poor planning from a city will often result in the negative consequences of over-tourism, such as environmental degradation, cultural commodification, or increased pressure on local resources. The impact of design and planning decisions extends far beyond the original program for promoting and strengthening tourism. Paris has envisioned the next chapter of the city to embrace the many restorations and investments throughout the city that began with the 2024 chapter of the Olympic Games. Cities around the world are imagining the importance of creatively integrating tourist infrastructure and programs into the urban fabric.