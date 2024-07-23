Chatillon Architectes Renovates 1970s Sporting Venue in Paris Ahead of Olympics

Save this picture! © Antoine Mercusot for Chatillon Architectes

After a seven-year closure, Chatillon Architectes has renovated the Grande New de I’Île-des-Vannes in Paris, France. Transforming the building into an Olympic training site for the upcoming games, the renovation incorporates modern solutions and state-of-the-art facilities. Initially designed by Anatole Kopp, Lucien Metrich, and Pierre Chazanoff in 1971, the structure features a sweeping parabolic roof and striking translucent side paneling. The restoration involves adding contemporary energy solutions, structural repairs, universal accessibility upgrades, acoustic paneling, sports flooring, and enhancing lighting fixtures.

Located on the southernmost point of Île-Saint-Denis, the Grande Nef’s distinctive silhouette contrasts sharply with its context and surroundings. In 2007, the building was recognized as a "20th Century Heritage" and listed as a “Historic Monument” by the Ministry of Culture. Featuring a statement curved roof, the Grande Nef could host 5,000 spectators and saw performances from legendary music artists and international sports competitions. It also served as a significant political location, hosting many French Communist Party congresses.

Working on this project alongside the Grand Palais for the Olympics demonstrates the interests and processes driving our practice. Despite their differences, our approach remains consistent: preserving the past while enhancing it for future use. —Simon Chatillon, Partner at Chatillon Architectes.

Its interior hall spans 3,000 square meters and measures 98 meters in length, 51 meters in width, and 26 meters in height. The superstructure comprises two inclined concrete arches spanning 25 meters, connected by a network of tie rods supporting the roof and braced by facade posts. The original design breaks away from the cubic rationalism of vertical walls, creating a unique spatial effect.

The renovation by Chatillon Architectes involved significant upgrades, reinstating the building's technical and aesthetic integrity while introducing facilities that were compliant with modern energy and accessibility standards. Notable upgrades include acoustic wood paneling, a state-of-the-art sports floor, LED lighting, new yellow seats reflecting the building’s original 1970s colors, and HVAC ducts suspended beneath the arches for enhanced visitor comfort. The Grande Nef now accommodates 1,500 seated guests and 4,500 standing guests.

Chatillon Architectes also undertook structural enhancements and comprehensive repairs of the building's original concrete. Major thermal and acoustic adaptations were made, with a complete overhaul of the building's insulation. The renovation of the translucent polycarbonate facade involved installing new double-skin insulated cladding, enhancing efficiency and performance while maintaining the structure’s aesthetic and natural light quality.

Additionally, the roof has been updated with a synthetic membrane to improve insulation, acoustic performance, and thermal conditions. Land leveling and the addition of elevators and ramps have ensured universal accessibility, enabling the building to be used for both Olympic and Paralympic training and to remain open for the local community post-Olympics.

In preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, French studio Chatillon Architects recently completed a major restoration of the iconic Grand Palais, which will host the fencing and taekwondo competitions. As the Paris Olympics draws closer, the city is making preparations to completely shift its urban landscape and infrastructure. Amongst the city’s preparations is the “Swimming Plan,” transforming the Seine into a venue for aquatic Olympics and an upgrade to the Paris Metro system which adds four lines and 68 brand-new stations.