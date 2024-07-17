How Are Super Tall Buildings Aging?

In 1853, at the New York World Expo, a man climbed onto a suspended platform and ordered the rope supporting it to be cut. He dropped a few inches, but the safety system activated, and the platform remained stable, to the delight of the watching crowd. At that moment, perhaps not even Elisha Graves Otis realized how his invention would permanently change the course of architecture.

With the invention of the elevator, the sky became the limit, and buildings of 7 to 10 stories began to appear. Mosette Broderick, Director of Architectural and Urban Studies at New York University, explains that the Equitable Life Assurance Building that opened in 1870 with seven stories inspired both fascination and fear.

From the few brave souls of the 19th century to today's coveted multimillion-dollar penthouses, our relationship with tall buildings has evolved, generating different meanings and uses as they grow in size and height. Thanks to advancements in civil engineering, buildings are reaching increasingly staggering heights. The term "super tall" was created by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) to classify buildings between 984 feet (300 meters) and 1,968 feet (600 meters) tall. These super tall buildings are becoming more common in city skylines worldwide. In 2019, more super tall buildings were constructed than the total number that existed before 2000. Geographically, over half of these buildings are located in China, and about 17% are in the United Arab Emirates. However, the United States—particularly New York City—is still seen as a leading example of this architectural trend.

Nearly a decade ago, New York City experienced a boom in luxury condominiums, primarily fueled by foreign investors seeking discretion and high returns. Many slender and super tall buildings emerged in the skyline, leaving a lasting historical impact. This development sparked a debate: some supported the vertical growth and densification of the city, while others criticized the buildings for casting long shadows—up to 800 meters—and creating wind tunnels that could affect areas up to three blocks away.

However, beyond the debates about their urban impact and the many advantages and disadvantages, there are increasing concerns about how these buildings function. This focus is mainly on the technological innovations needed to keep them standing safely.

Height, once viewed as a symbol of luxury, has now led to serious issues. Problems include mechanical and plumbing failures, elevator malfunctions, and walls that creak like those on a ship. These situations suggest that some construction methods and materials may still need to meet engineering standards. Many of the structural issues—like water leaks creating 300-meter waterfalls in elevator shafts—are occurring in the mechanical floors, which are often criticized for being excessively high. This design choice allows New York developers to build taller than zoning regulations usually allow since mechanical floors do not count toward the maximum height limit. As a result, ongoing repairs and structural renovations are often needed to ensure the proper functioning of some super tall buildings in the city.

Additionally, another important issue is the wind. Some residents are installing new insulation in their apartments to reduce discomfort from wind noise. However, wind affects more than just noise; it can compromise the usability of super tall buildings. Studies show that some buildings can sway up to one meter in strong winds. Reports indicate that this structural sway can cause elevator cables to shift, leading to slower operation or even shutdowns.

The literal growth of super tall buildings is directly linked to technological advancements in civil engineering. Just as the invention of the elevator allowed for 10-story buildings in the 19th century, modern innovations like dampers, counterweights, and other strategies enabled the construction of sleek structures reaching nearly 200 stories. However, despite these technological wonders, super tall building design is constantly evolving. Each building is a prototype, as results become unpredictable beyond 40 stories; the building's shape greatly influences its performance.

Amid successes and challenges, it is important to note that there have been no reports of structural issues with super tall buildings. Their oscillations are safe and expected for this type of construction. Most concerns have arisen in New York City, and even there, they don’t apply to all super tall buildings. This indicates that the issues may also be political, stemming from a lack of regulations on building quality and durability. However, the challenges encountered in building super tall structures can be viewed as valuable learning opportunities to advance architectural practices

