Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China

Architecture and design studio Beta Realities has unveiled a master plan to transform a former industrial area in Jinan, China, into a circular neighborhood and green energy campus. The new Cuizhai Hydrogen Park will embody circular construction principles, adapting the site’s structure to accommodate both social functions and sustainable production. Extensive green areas provide open space for the development of future technologies while ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all.

Beta Realities' master plan for the new energy park in Jinan is inspired by the qualities of hydrogen as an energy source. The development takes the shape of a central core, with layers radiating from the center to form a concentrically organized street network punctuated by public squares. The layout reflects the circular production chain, with feedback loops between different energy lanes integrated into the campus. The disposition of buildings allows for ample green and public spaces, with the aim of creating a vibrant atmosphere for the neighborhood.

The architecture of the energy park features zones with high visibility and a clear structure. Radial grid variations highlight a clear central point on the site, with all production lines circulating and clustering around this core. This layout aims to create coherence between the functional production areas and the elements necessary for urban life.

The park’s emphasis on sustainability is also reflected in the use of natural and ecological materials. The modular design concept allows for extensions, creating space for future technology. Designated public and private open spaces include recreational outdoor activities for researchers and workers, visitor facilities, and flexible event plazas. These diverse outdoor areas promote a healthy lifestyle and make clean energy a holistic experience

Founded in 2023, with studios in Berlin and New York, Beta Realities has been recognized as one of ArchDaily’s Best New Practices of 2023. Recently, the office has developed the “Collective Parts” initiative, a design and technology platform for enabling the construction of affordable 3D-printed housing. The project is one of the three winners of Inititative99 by ICON, together with initiatives by MTspace Studio and For Everyday Life.