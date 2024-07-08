Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China

Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China

Save

Architecture and design studio Beta Realities has unveiled a master plan to transform a former industrial area in Jinan, China, into a circular neighborhood and green energy campus. The new Cuizhai Hydrogen Park will embody circular construction principles, adapting the site’s structure to accommodate both social functions and sustainable production. Extensive green areas provide open space for the development of future technologies while ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all.

Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 1 of 14Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 2 of 14Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 3 of 14Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 4 of 14Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - More Images+ 9

Save this picture!
Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 5 of 14
Cuizhai Hydrogen Park. Image © Beta Realities, Yoshi Render

Beta Realities' master plan for the new energy park in Jinan is inspired by the qualities of hydrogen as an energy source. The development takes the shape of a central core, with layers radiating from the center to form a concentrically organized street network punctuated by public squares. The layout reflects the circular production chain, with feedback loops between different energy lanes integrated into the campus. The disposition of buildings allows for ample green and public spaces, with the aim of creating a vibrant atmosphere for the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 4 of 14
Cuizhai Hydrogen Park. Image © Beta Realities, Yoshi Render

The architecture of the energy park features zones with high visibility and a clear structure. Radial grid variations highlight a clear central point on the site, with all production lines circulating and clustering around this core. This layout aims to create coherence between the functional production areas and the elements necessary for urban life.

Related Article

Beta Realities Creates 3D Printed Social Housing System for ICON Technologies' Initiative99

The park’s emphasis on sustainability is also reflected in the use of natural and ecological materials. The modular design concept allows for extensions, creating space for future technology. Designated public and private open spaces include recreational outdoor activities for researchers and workers, visitor facilities, and flexible event plazas. These diverse outdoor areas promote a healthy lifestyle and make clean energy a holistic experience

Save this picture!
Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 6 of 14
Cuizhai Hydrogen Park. Image © Beta Realities, Yoshi Render
Save this picture!
Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 3 of 14
Cuizhai Hydrogen Park. Image © Beta Realities, Yoshi Render

Founded in 2023, with studios in Berlin and New York, Beta Realities has been recognized as one of ArchDaily’s Best New Practices of 2023. Recently, the office has developed the “Collective Parts” initiative, a design and technology platform for enabling the construction of affordable 3D-printed housing. The project is one of the three winners of Inititative99 by ICON, together with initiatives by MTspace Studio and For Everyday Life.

Save this picture!
Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China - Image 8 of 14
Cuizhai Hydrogen Park. Image © Beta Realities

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Beta Realities Unveils Master Plan for Circular Energy Park in Jinan, China" 08 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018598/beta-realities-unveils-master-plan-for-circular-energy-park-in-jinan-china> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags