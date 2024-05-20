MTspace Studio Designs Flood-Resistant 3D Printed Homes for ICON's Initiative99 Competition

In an open competition, ICON’s Initiative 99 requested participants to design a home using ICON’s 3D printing technologies while keeping the construction budget under $99,000. Among the three selected winners for the Open Category, New Zealand-based office MTspace Studio proposes a robust flood-resistant design, in response to the housing crisis in New Zealand’s flood zones. Titled “Wai Home” after the Māori word for water, the concept revolves around the idea of working with this essential natural element. The design features innovative rainwater collection and storage systems, along with elements to increase the resilience of the construction in the face of increasing threats.

According to the architects, the rugged geography and climate change are intensifying the threat of flooding in New Zealand, while also, paradoxically, increasing drought frequency. The ongoing housing crisis heightens these threats, putting people at risk, especially in Auckland’s flood-prone areas. With their Wai-Home” project, MTspace Studio has proposed a design solution that addresses this dual problem of the water crisis and the need for social housing.

Their design is adapted to the particular conditions of the city of Auckland, a hotspot for both flood risk and housing shortages. Based on data from the New Zealand Ministry of Social Development, the project responds to the requirements of people over the age of 25, living independently or with a child. The project involves the construction of eight houses in a designated area, each designed for optimized use of space, but interconnected to foster community interactions. The 387 sq. ft. homes are equipped with a living room and kitchen, bedroom, spacious bathroom, and a loft which can function as an additional bedroom or as a storage space.

The homes are elevated on pillars to ensure resilience in the flood-prone areas. Inside the walls, a rainwater harvesting system captures and distributes the collected water for domestic use. The facades are also designed to direct the rainwater flow, distributing it towards the garden to ensure efficient landscaping. The shapes of the walls are also carefully considered in order to allow 3D printing without interruption, optimizing the efficiency of the printing machine. In the floor and roof, SIP Panels (Structural Insulated Panels) ensure thermal efficiency and a swift installation process.

The other winners of ICON’s Initiative 99 Open Category German-based architecture and design studio Beta Realities, with the “Collective Parts” project, focused on creating a user-friendly kit of parts to encourage a participatory design process, and For Everyday Life from the United Kingdom. The competition also highlights contributions from students as a separate category, featuring Casa Fami by IAAC from Spain, Juan Felipe Molano from Colombia, and Victoria Roznowski from Germany. ICON has earned international recognition for its innovative work in large-scale 3D printing, having completed multiple projects showcasing the potential of 3D printing technologies. Notably, ICON partnered with BIG and Lennar to create a community of 100 3D-printed homes in Texas. On a similar note, they are engaged in a research project with NASA aimed at developing autonomous construction technologies for building structures on the Moon and Mars.