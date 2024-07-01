Investing in Wellbeing: How Healthy Workspaces Drive Productivity and Profit

Beyond aesthetics, the design of our workplaces directly impacts our health. Studies reveal a clear link between poor light quality and limited access to natural views with increased sick leave. Smoke-free policies have been demonstrably effective, reducing smoking prevalence by 3.8% and lowering tobacco consumption by a significant 3.1 cigarettes per day for continuing smokers. Workplaces can either support wellbeing or be a detriment to it. Conscious office design can blend aspects of health in spaces to cultivate physical, mental, and social well-being.

+ 2

With an increased recognition of the synergy between workplace design and employee well-being, organizations are incorporating health-centric design practices to promote an engaged and productive workforce. Workplace strategy geared toward occupant well-being benefits individual workers while contributing to the overall success of the organization.

The growing body of research on the impact of physical environments on well-being highlights the importance of design in encouraging healthy workspaces. Several key strategies are emerging to combat indoor environmental challenges and promote employee well-being. Air quality management has become a critical focus, with studies showing indoor pollutants in offices can be up to 100 times higher than outdoor levels. To address this, advanced ventilation systems and low-emission materials are being implemented, alongside smoke-free policies that have demonstrated success in reducing smoking prevalence.

Related Article The Art of Human-centric Design for Healthy Office Spaces

Equally important is the optimization of lighting and views, as poor light quality and limited outdoor visibility are directly linked to increased sick leave. Designers are responding by maximizing window space and strategically positioning workstations to enhance visual connections with the exterior environment. Another opportunity to bring wellness in the workplace is through the integration of physical activity into daily work routines. Architects now consider a building's "Walk Score" during site selection and incorporate design elements like central staircases to encourage movement.

In the current business landscape, employee well-being is a competitive advantage. Companies experience financial benefits such as significantly lower health insurance premium increases compared to industry estimates in the case of Steelcase. The company's CFO, Dave Sylvester, emphasizes that a focus on wellbeing has demonstrably boosted "organizational performance", suggesting that the impact goes beyond healthcare costs, affecting factors like productivity and employee engagement.

Health-centric design sits at the intersection of employee well-being and organizational success. Employees working in such environments experience fewer distractions, increased focus, and higher energy levels throughout their workday. Improve cognitive function and task efficiency can be supported by design choices around proper lighting, ergonomic furniture, and noise control.

Wellbeing in the workplace is also responsible for attracting and retaining top talent in a company. Employees increasingly value workplaces that demonstrate a commitment to their health, and well-designed workplaces signal a deliberate focus on employee welfare. This further leads to increased job satisfaction, lower turnover rates, and a stronger employer brand. This approach can also bring in significant cost savings related to recruitment and training.

Health-centric office design contributes to long-term cost savings and risk mitigation for companies. Studies show a clear link between poor air quality, inadequate lighting, and employee absenteeism. Conversely, health-centric design translates into fewer sick days, reduced healthcare costs, and a more productive workforce. This translates to long-term cost savings and risk mitigation for companies. The benefits extend far beyond immediate savings. Healthy workplaces also help companies meet compliance standards and avoid potential legal issues. Investing in employee well-being isn't just a feel-good initiative, it's a strategic business decision with a demonstrably positive impact on financial performance and long-term organizational resilience.

Two leading certifications, WELL and Fitwel, offer frameworks for companies to measure their abilities to provide well-being in the workplace. Launched in 2014, WELL is a performance-based system focused on occupant health through a comprehensive set of research-backed strategies. According to Rachel Gutter, president of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), WELL represents "a second wave of sustainability" that prioritizes human health alongside environmental concerns. Fitwel, launched in 2017 by the Center for Active Design, is a CDC and GSA-backed system that uses optional credits to incentivize science-based design features with the highest impact on health. This approach allows companies to showcase existing healthy elements in their workplaces while also identifying areas for improvement.

With a strong business case for investing in wellness-oriented workplaces, the future of office design is geared toward prioritizing health, fitness, and well-being. Workplace strategy and design will bring a generation of workspaces that maximize productivity while facilitating a thriving and resilient workforce.