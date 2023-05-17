The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being

Save this picture! Some pieces of furniture are so versatile that they are equally at home in a home, in an office or in a cafeteria. The Liceo armchair by Piergiorgio Cazzaniga and the Triada table by Layer Design for Andreu World with height adjustement are perfect example of this. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

How can a space that is no longer essential become valued again? The traditional office as we know it is disappearing with the changes brought about by technological advances and globalization, all of which was accelerated by the impositions of the pandemic. As living and working become inseparable activities and hybrid, flexible work arrangements are now the norm in many fields, offices will need to become increasingly sustainable, healthier, and also more comfortable. But how can architects and designers design workspaces so that people will continue to want to inhabit them? What solutions and furnishings can meet the needs of occupants, with flexible solutions that can adapt to a variety of activities and purposes?

In this text, we will explore 12 key aspects of the future of workspaces and the furniture that will be used within them, based on research developed by the Spanish company Andreu World, a manufacturer of comfortable seating and tables for work, corporate and public spaces, as well as outdoors, hotels, cafeterias and restaurants:

Natural connection

Incorporating green spaces into indoor and outdoor environments has proven effects on mental balance, well-being, creativity and productivity. The trend of biophilia in architecture has been on the rise among companies, with the incorporation of plant and mineral elements, as well as the abundant use of natural materials such as stone and wood.

Spaces that promote collaboration

Shared areas and flexible spaces are important for improving collaboration and teamwork, as well as enhancing company culture. Using the most appropriate furnishings can facilitate creative meetings and improve productivity by forming quiet, comfortable, spacious and healthy zones that promote efficiency and connectivity to share with colleagues, partners and customers.

Produce more with comfort

Fatigue at work has a direct impact on performance and can be mitigated with breaks, but also with the right furnishings. Comfort and convenience are essential to promote active rest, which has become increasingly popular among people who prioritize a healthy lifestyle. Taking breaks and working a little less doesn't necessarily decrease productivity, and ergonomics play a key role in ensuring that furniture is conducive to concentration and relaxation.

Reuse and recycle for a better future

Repair and reuse: in other words, incorporating the reuse and recycling of office elements and furniture is a more sustainable and economically viable approach. This is a smart goal that can transcend the workplace and reach a company's employees, transmitting respect for the planet and long-term awareness in daily activities. Reducing waste is key to a possible future.

Versatility through flexible components

Versatile spaces accommodate different activities throughout the day, such as lectures, formal or informal meetings, lunches and events. This can be achieved with flexible furniture that is easy to store and provides a variety of the solutions needed to maximize the use of the workspace.

Productive isolation

Some people need solitude to do their jobs better. The balance between living and working areas is key to increasing productivity in workspaces, especially given the many distractions available today. Places designed for productive isolation are intended to provide a suitable environment for concentration and focus.

Working while feeling at home

Companies have sought to create more humane and comfortable work environments that mimic the comforts of home. This can trigger the occupants' ability to de-stress and relax, and can be achieved through adaptable and practical spaces, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Comfortable with the hybrid model

The boundaries between office and home are increasingly blurred, and this hybrid model might be the norm in the future. We are in a transition period where homes are being used for work and offices are becoming more comfortable. This means that residential projects should consider adequate spaces for meetings and long working periods, but mainly that offices should bring domestic elements with warmer and more comfortable furnishings, while still conveying values of professionalism and productivity.

Horizontality and transparency

The future of work will be more horizontal, with fewer closed offices and greater transparency. This seeks a democratization of space and the reduction of hierarchies. The role of the boss is replaced by the leader, and autonomy is encouraged, relationships are improved, and trust is fostered. The design of office furniture and the character of the space occupied should reflect the identity of the organization or brand.

Save this picture! Some pieces of furniture are so versatile that they are equally at home in a home, in an office or in a cafeteria. The Liceo armchair by Piergiorgio Cazzaniga and the Triada table by Layer Design for Andreu World with height adjustement are perfect example of this. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Health first

Using healthy materials and products that do not release waste and toxins can improve employee morale and efficiency, similar to how acoustics and lighting work. This is vital for employee well-being, a key factor in productivity, and can attract top talent. There are some certifications that can guide the choice of the best products for workspaces.

Amplitude and interaction

Spaces should be designed to share and promote interaction and the sharing of ideas. Safe, comfortable and efficient open and interdependent spaces are desired, where people want to be. Total commitment to the company's principles and values is desired through credibility and transparency, which facilitates coexistence in the workplace.

Technology must be present

We cannot design the future workspace experience without taking technology into account. It has given us the freedom to work anywhere and stay connected and informed. However, we need to use it intelligently, and to our advantage. Artificial intelligence is already knocking on the door, and even the internet and social media need to evolve into safer, more aware digital environments.

These are 12 key aspects that show vital elements for the success of workspaces in the coming years, including green spaces, collaboration areas, comfort, sustainability, versatility, and a balanced mix of work and living spaces. The adoption of flexible components, through well thought-out designs and appropriate furnishings, ensures productivity and integration. In addition, transparency and horizontality will be increasingly valuable in creating more democratic and harmonious work environments where leadership can be encouraged and relationships fostered. In short, creating sustainable, healthy, and enjoyable workspaces is vital to the success of companies and the well-being of employees, and especially to keeping this space relevant.

The company just launched the 22nd edition of its Andreu World International Design Contest, that is now open for submissions. This year's theme is "Beyond the Plastic Wave", and the challenge is to create a seat and/or table designed for the circular economy that generates a positive impact on the reduction of plastic waste. The design must consider the entire product lifecycle, with a focus on the responsible selection of materials, as well as their subsequent use to ensure high durability and longevity. The approach should also focus on promoting universal accessibility, cultural enrichment, and improving the well-being of people in the environments they inhabit.



The deadline for submissions is December 1, 2023. Register through the Andreu World website and check the complete guidelines for more information on how to participate.