World
  3. The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being

Save
How can a space that is no longer essential become valued again? The traditional office as we know it is disappearing with the changes brought about by technological advances and globalization, all of which was accelerated by the impositions of the pandemic. As living and working become inseparable activities and hybrid, flexible work arrangements are now the norm in many fields, offices will need to become increasingly sustainable, healthier, and also more comfortable. But how can architects and designers design workspaces so that people will continue to want to inhabit them? What solutions and furnishings can meet the needs of occupants, with flexible solutions that can adapt to a variety of activities and purposes?

In this text, we will explore 12 key aspects of the future of workspaces and the furniture that will be used within them, based on research developed by the Spanish company Andreu World, a manufacturer of comfortable seating and tables for work, corporate and public spaces, as well as outdoors, hotels, cafeterias and restaurants:

Natural connection

Incorporating green spaces into indoor and outdoor environments has proven effects on mental balance, well-being, creativity and productivity. The trend of biophilia in architecture has been on the rise among companies, with the incorporation of plant and mineral elements, as well as the abundant use of natural materials such as stone and wood.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 16 of 20
Trees are indispensable to the health of the planet. We respect them also for the raw material they offer us. Solo chair is a design by Philippe Starck. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Spaces that promote collaboration

Shared areas and flexible spaces are important for improving collaboration and teamwork, as well as enhancing company culture. Using the most appropriate furnishings can facilitate creative meetings and improve productivity by forming quiet, comfortable, spacious and healthy zones that promote efficiency and connectivity to share with colleagues, partners and customers.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 13 of 20
Wood continues to be the material that brings natural warmth to spaces. Comfort is achieved with the interior upholstery and in this lounge chair you also have the personality of its design, which is a reflection of its designer. Forest Club Sofa is a design by Philippe Starck. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Produce more with comfort

Fatigue at work has a direct impact on performance and can be mitigated with breaks, but also with the right furnishings. Comfort and convenience are essential to promote active rest, which has become increasingly popular among people who prioritize a healthy lifestyle. Taking breaks and working a little less doesn't necessarily decrease productivity, and ergonomics play a key role in ensuring that furniture is conducive to concentration and relaxation.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 15 of 20
Rest, de-stress, relax Fatigue at work has a direct impact on performance and can be avoided with adequate rest breaks. Having a sofa like Raglan Home also aids relaxation for those necessary minutes and enables us to get back to our activities in the best condition. Raglan Home is a design by Piergiorgio Cazzaniga. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Reuse and recycle for a better future

Repair and reuse: in other words, incorporating the reuse and recycling of office elements and furniture is a more sustainable and economically viable approach. This is a smart goal that can transcend the workplace and reach a company's employees, transmitting respect for the planet and long-term awareness in daily activities. Reducing waste is key to a possible future.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 5 of 20
Nuez Lounge BIO by Patricia Urquiola for Andreu World Sustainabilit/y map of its design, thought for circular economy. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Versatility through flexible components

Versatile spaces accommodate different activities throughout the day, such as lectures, formal or informal meetings, lunches and events. This can be achieved with flexible furniture that is easy to store and provides a variety of the solutions needed to maximize the use of the workspace.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 18 of 20
Flexible configuration: Folding out like a Swiss Army knife is the epitome of versatility. A table can be used for a variety of purposes, from eating to writing. If it is a question of equipping a training room or a conference room, we ask that it be versatile, so that different configurations can be generated depending on your needs. If it is also lightweight and stackable, we would have the perfect table for spaces that require flexibility of use. Connect Table is a design made in collaboration with Gensler. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Productive isolation

Some people need solitude to do their jobs better. The balance between living and working areas is key to increasing productivity in workspaces, especially given the many distractions available today. Places designed for productive isolation are intended to provide a suitable environment for concentration and focus.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 10 of 20
Concentration: It is furniture that should adapt to people and not the other way around, as has almost always been the case. New offices require new types of furnishings that allow isolation for individual work or work in companies within an open space. A holistic system such as In Out Office, consisting of sofas, work tables and poufs where ergonomics, acoustic comfort and mobility play a central role. In Out Office is a design by Alfredo Häberli. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Working while feeling at home

Companies have sought to create more humane and comfortable work environments that mimic the comforts of home. This can trigger the occupants' ability to de-stress and relax, and can be achieved through adaptable and practical spaces, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 11 of 20
Amazon offices in Seattle with Alya armchairs by Andreu World, feel like home. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Comfortable with the hybrid model

The boundaries between office and home are increasingly blurred, and this hybrid model might be the norm in the future. We are in a transition period where homes are being used for work and offices are becoming more comfortable. This means that residential projects should consider adequate spaces for meetings and long working periods, but mainly that offices should bring domestic elements with warmer and more comfortable furnishings, while still conveying values of professionalism and productivity.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 4 of 20
In Out Office is a design by Alfredo Häberli for Andreu World. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Horizontality and transparency

The future of work will be more horizontal, with fewer closed offices and greater transparency. This seeks a democratization of space and the reduction of hierarchies. The role of the boss is replaced by the leader, and autonomy is encouraged, relationships are improved, and trust is fostered. The design of office furniture and the character of the space occupied should reflect the identity of the organization or brand.

Health first

Using healthy materials and products that do not release waste and toxins can improve employee morale and efficiency, similar to how acoustics and lighting work. This is vital for employee well-being, a key factor in productivity, and can attract top talent. There are some certifications that can guide the choice of the best products for workspaces.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 3 of 20
We need workspaces to be warmer and make us feel at home. At home, we also need to feel more productive and for furniture to adapt dynamically to our needs. In Out Office incorporates acoustic reduction solutions to provide privacy and soundproofing both individually, to promote concentration, and when used together for collaborative work. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Amplitude and interaction

Spaces should be designed to share and promote interaction and the sharing of ideas. Safe, comfortable and efficient open and interdependent spaces are desired, where people want to be. Total commitment to the company's principles and values is desired through credibility and transparency, which facilitates coexistence in the workplace.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 17 of 20
Outdoor workspaces: To create healthy meeting areas in a truly natural setting, seating from the Marina collection is the best choice. They have an aluminum frame and feature a webbed backrest. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

Technology must be present

We cannot design the future workspace experience without taking technology into account. It has given us the freedom to work anywhere and stay connected and informed. However, we need to use it intelligently, and to our advantage. Artificial intelligence is already knocking on the door, and even the internet and social media need to evolve into safer, more aware digital environments.

Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 8 of 20
Connectivity: Today you can make a bank transfer from the bus, write an e-mail in the waiting room of the doctor's office, or have a videoconference sitting on a park bench. We recommend doing it more comfortably on this sofa of organic shapes and generous dimensions. It is modular and has the most important thing: a connection to recharge your tablet or smartphone. Giro Solft is a design by Alfredo Häberli. Image Cortesia de Andreu World
Save this picture!
The Workspaces of the Future Should Prioritize People’s Well-being - Image 14 of 20
Having a sofa like Raglan Home also aids relaxation for those necessary minutes and enables us to get back to our activities in the best condition. Raglan Home is a design by Piergiorgio Cazzaniga. Image Cortesia de Andreu World

These are 12 key aspects that show vital elements for the success of workspaces in the coming years, including green spaces, collaboration areas, comfort, sustainability, versatility, and a balanced mix of work and living spaces. The adoption of flexible components, through well thought-out designs and appropriate furnishings, ensures productivity and integration. In addition, transparency and horizontality will be increasingly valuable in creating more democratic and harmonious work environments where leadership can be encouraged and relationships fostered. In short, creating sustainable, healthy, and enjoyable workspaces is vital to the success of companies and the well-being of employees, and especially to keeping this space relevant.

The company just launched the 22nd edition of its Andreu World International Design Contest, that is now open for submissions. This year's theme is "Beyond the Plastic Wave", and the challenge is to create a seat and/or table designed for the circular economy that generates a positive impact on the reduction of plastic waste. The design must consider the entire product lifecycle, with a focus on the responsible selection of materials, as well as their subsequent use to ensure high durability and longevity. The approach should also focus on promoting universal accessibility, cultural enrichment, and improving the well-being of people in the environments they inhabit.

The deadline for submissions is December 1, 2023. Register through the Andreu World website and check the complete guidelines for more information on how to participate.

