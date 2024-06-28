The German Pavilion, Designed by LAVA Architects, Explores Circularity at Expo Osaka 2025

LAVA Architects has just revealed their design for The German Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Highlighting the theme of the circular economy, the pavilion is titled “Wa! Doitsu,” translating to “Wow! Germany.” Conveying enthusiasm, The Pavilion explores concepts around circularity, showcasing the “terminological culmination of the sustainability discussion.” Focusing on returning all consumable goods to the cycle of the economy, achieving zero waste, and minimizing resource consumption, the theme is visible throughout the entire design.

Designed by the Laboratory for Visionary Architecture (LAVA) in Berlin, the pavilion’s architecture and spatial design utilize seven round wooden structural elements, immediately conveying the theme of circularity. Uniting nature and technology, the design blends the biosphere with the human-made technosphere to create an experiential visit. Moreover, the design features two cylindrical structures that house the exhibition and hospitality areas, merging into a freely accessible green space.

The design aims to illustrate how future architecture and urban development can combine circularity and lived experience by integrating nature and built environments within “closed material cycles.” Additionally, it aims to combine architecture, landscape, and exhibition programs in one holistic experience, highlighting a circular future.

Regarding sustainability goals, the pavilion questions the regular workflow and outputs of designing, producing, and operating. In fact, The Germany Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is intended as a prototype for repurposing and reusing structures. Featuring a completely circular structure crafted with all reusable materials, the design uses key elements such as indoor climate design and innovative recycled materials to showcase these concepts.

Expected to draw millions of visitors and set to commence on April 13th, 2025, this international event is a melting pot for new technologies, products, and conversations around the built environment. In other similar news, many other national pavilions have announced their participation and design. Lebanese French architect Lina Ghotmeh has recently revealed the design for the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Similarly, Aleatek Studio has been announced as the winner of the competition for the design of the Serbia Pavilion, interpreting Serbian culture and the country’s natural landscape. Finally, LAVA Architects has revealed the design for the State of Kuwait, envisioned as a “visionary lighthouse.”