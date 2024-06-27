Foster + Partners and Arup Reveal Design for California High-Speed Rail’s First Stations

Save this picture! The canopy at Fresno station draws in fresh air and shields waiting passengers from harsh sunlight.. Image © Foster + Partners

As part of public ‘open house’ sessions with local communities and agencies, Foster + Partners and Arup have revealed the design for the first 4 stations of California’s High-Speed Rail. This is part of an extensive project, as the new Central Valley stations will serve as models for the design of the next stations planned along the 500-mile-long Los Angeles/Anaheim to San Francisco rail system. The open house sessions represent an opportunity for the public to explore the project, talk with California High-Speed Rail Authority planning experts, and learn more about the high-speed rail infrastructure. The project is under construction, with the first operable line scheduled to be completed between 2030 and 2033.

Among the four stations, Merced is strategically situated in a city known for its historical connection to Yosemite Valley and its rapidly growing university. The project strives to enhance the urban landscape by improving connections with the San Francisco Bay Area. The design includes a pedestrian bridge that crosses over the freight tracks, aligning with the existing city grid to connect downtown directly with the station concourse, thus improving pedestrian flow. A flexible outdoor plaza is also included to serve as a community space, helping the station integrate better within its urban context.

In Fresno, the high-speed rail station serves as a critical link between downtown and Chinatown through an elevated pedestrian crossing along Mariposa Street. This crossing, accessible day and night, will restore the city grid and foster a public connection between previously divided areas, potentially contributing to Chinatown’s economic growth. The station also features landscaped plazas on either side of the crossing, providing new community spaces. Moreover, the site will honor Fresno’s heritage by incorporating the restoration of the historic depot.

The Kings Tulare station, near Hanford, will offer a streamlined experience for passengers arriving by various modes of transport, with elevated platforms and a protective canopy on the Hanford viaduct. Services and amenities will be conveniently located directly below, ensuring an intuitive journey for passengers. The adjacent public plaza will further enhance the area as a community asset.

Similarly, the Bakersfield station will act as the southern terminus of the Central Valley segment, with plans for future connections to Los Angeles and Anaheim. Its design includes a linear park under a new viaduct, linking downtown Bakersfield with the Kern River Corridor through shaded public spaces and recreation facilities. Both Kings Tulare and Bakersfield stations are designed with a strong focus on accessibility and community integration.

The collaboration between Foster + Partners and Arup for the design of the first four stations was announced last year as the first phase of the California high-speed rail that will connect the state’s mega-regions. Foster + Partners have also recently inaugurated the Battersea Roof Gardens and 50 Electric Boulevard, two mixed-use buildings that are part of the Battersea Power Station masterplan.