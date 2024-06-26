Dystopian Disneyland: The Story Behind Turkey’s Castle Ghost Town

Most of us have probably imagined living in a castle at some point, whether during childhood, enchanted by fairy tales, or as adults studying European monarchies. Considering this fascination, what would you think if you had the chance to buy your castle? In mid-2014, you could make that dream a reality in Turkey for just $370,000. Each luxurious 325-square-meter castle came complete with blue turrets and spiral staircases. The only catch? Your castle would be one of 731 identical ones. But who cares about exclusivity when you have the chance to live in a Disney fairy tale?

+ 2

It is easy to imagine that the sales pitch for the Burj Al Babas project, launched in 2014 in the Turkish town of Mudurnu, sounded much like these first two paragraphs. Regardless of the commercial appeal, the sales were a success. Prices ranged from $370,000 to $530,000 depending on the location of each unit. Half of the units sold quickly upon the project's launch, primarily to clients from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates seeking summer homes.

Nestled in a pine-covered valley blessed with hot springs, this area in Turkey is one of the country's most historic and beautiful regions. In the early 2000s, it caught the attention of real estate developers and investors worldwide, including the Sarot Group. Having already built two hot spring hotels in the area, the Sarot Group launched the most ambitious project in its history in 2014: Burj Al Babas.

The development was announced as one of Turkey's largest ultra-luxurious resorts, featuring mosques, beauty salons, Turkish baths with the region's thermal waters, and a shopping center with architecture reminiscent of the U.S. Capitol. All of this was surrounded by 732 Disney castle-like homes, a somewhat awkward reproduction of the historical archetype. This unusual mix included wooden and marble floors, walls and ceilings decorated with plaster, indoor and outdoor pools, fountains, modern elevators, state-of-the-art heating systems, and home automation technology. And, as if the strangeness of one unit was not enough, it was replicated over 700 times.

The curious aesthetics of the development did not go unnoticed by local authorities and residents, who criticized the chosen design, fearing it would undermine the cultural essence of the area and negatively impact tourism and the region's history. Additionally, at the start of construction, the Sarot Group faced accusations of illegally cutting down trees to make way for the resort. From that point on, the story began to unravel.

In 2018, as the global real estate market and economy deteriorated, and the Turkish lira depreciated, Sarot Group found itself burdened with debt and declared bankruptcy. They abandoned 587 units that were under construction. In the subsequent years, the company repeatedly expressed hopes of resuming the project, even mentioning prospects of selling another 100 castles to help settle debts, but this never materialized.

Six years later, the nearly 600 abandoned castles create a surreal scene, as if Disney had imagined a princess tale in a dystopian future. Beyond the ghost town ambiance, the mini-castles provoke reflections on kitsch architecture, parodying an ideal of luxury and romance until it loses meaning. Amidst blue-turreted towers and small ogival windows, Burj Al Babas' castles materialize a strange intersection of mass culture elements and a desire for ostentatious grandeur, embodying a pop realism that promotes artificiality, reinforces stereotypes, and leans towards pastiche—a decontextualized imitation of elements. The sales success of these castles also reflects a contemporary consumer profile favoring imported aesthetics over authentic expressions.

All these reflections come at an opportune moment, as one of the latest updates on the project reveals its acquisition by NOVA Group Holdings, a multinational American company planning to continue its development. Now, it remains to be seen which direction the new company will take: whether it will capitalize on the fame and turn the complex into a unique tourist attraction, or opt for rehabilitation with architectural modifications to soften the "kitsch effect". Perhaps it is time for the princess's dream to transform.

This feature is part of an ArchDaily series titled AD Narratives, where we share the story behind a selected project, diving into its particularities. Every month, we explore new constructions from around the world, highlighting their story and how they came to be. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.