From Borderlines to Blurred Boundaries: San Diego-Tijuana as the World Design Capital 2024

Save this picture! Left: San Diego, CA Right: Tijuana, BC. Image © Rosamar / Fernando Cebreros | Shutterstock

When drawing, lines are fundamental elements of composition. They delineate space, outline structures, and define boundaries. When it comes to maps and borders, the line acquires a particular meaning, as this "simple" graphic expression marks a powerful division between regions, setting the beginning or the end of a territory. This line has a profound meaning at the limit between Mexico and the United States, where it constantly blurs and questions the border. In these places, multiculturalism is a daily occurrence, with a continuous negotiation of boundaries present in all aspects of life. The dynamic of these borders involves design and the generation of a complex network of interactions and collaborations.

Rather than being divided into Tijuanenses on one side and San Diegans on the other, this particular region stands out as a community whose essence harmonizes with a deep legacy of cross-border collaboration, rather than being seen as cities separated by a line. As the first binational designation in the history of the World Design Capital (WDC) program, the Tijuana-San Diego region shares a common interest in addressing urban, social, and economic issues through design. Thus, via conferences, policy summits, and workshops, the region seeks to enhance the catalyzation of ideas through its designation.

The region's connection is visible from its urban layout, which, seen on a map, shows the continuity of roads and bodies of water—such as the Tijuana River—, to architecture developed on both sides of the border. In addition, being the busiest border corridor in the world, some people who constantly move between these two cities live through a concept that we could aptly call a "third nation." Geographic proximity and continuous interaction have resulted in a hybrid, collaborative, and binational culture, of which several facets stand out.

Several examples illustrate the collaborative spirit that has historically existed in the region, illustrating the concept of the third nation. One notable example is Friendship Park, a small stretch of shared land split by a single fence. Projects like "La Linea Borrosa" (The Blurred Line) also emphasize this ideal, showcasing how borders can serve to connect rather than divide. Many of these initiatives, along with numerous other instances of cross-border collaboration, are now integrated into the program's venues or serve as references in its conferences, which we will discuss below.

The Salk Institute: A Collaboration Between Louis Kahn and Luis Barragán

A notable aspect of this project is its history of cooperation, particularly between Luis Barragán and Louis Kahn, marking one of the first modern examples of cross-border collaboration. In the 1960s, through letters and phone calls, the two architects established a communication that culminated in Kahn's visit to Mexico and Barragán's visit to the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California.

During Barragán's visit, the courtyard's design was still evolving. Despite Kahn having proposed several ideas, none had been compelling until that point. It was during this visit that significant interactions were sparked between Salk, Kahn, and Barragán, particularly when considering the central space among the laboratories. This reflection had a profound impact on the project. Although each had always developed an architectural language of its own, subtle but significant points of connection can be perceived in the Salk Institute, particularly in the appreciation of pure forms and water, an element shared between the research center and Barragán's work.

Explorations of the San Diego-Tijuana Region

One example of the region's common vision is the research project “Temporary Paradise: A Look at the Special Landscape of the San Diego Region,” a report prepared in 1974 for the city of San Diego by Donald Appleyard and Kevin Lynch. This study promotes a unified approach for shared development and culture between San Diego and Tijuana. This work has been continued by Dr. Bruce Appleyard (son of Donald Appleyard), who reinforces the joint approach between the two cities. Therefore, one cannot discuss San Diego without mentioning Tijuana, and vice versa.

Exploring the cross-border relationship, the project analyzes and presents potential opportunities for developing the area while preserving the common natural landscape. It proposes a human-scale approach, aiming to slow and redirect urban development. This plan ranges from highways and improved transportation systems to pedestrian walkways and bike lanes, and even the construction of a binational airport on the border with Mexico, something that to some extent is already a reality with Tijuana's international airport.

Cross-Border Exchange: Tijuana Cultural Center and Balboa Park

The establishment of cultural venues in the region is vital not just to enhance Tijuana's and San Diego's urban landscape, but also to serve as hubs for exchange and connectivity between Mexico and the United States. As part of the WDC agenda, the Tijuana Cultural Center (CECUT) hosted several events of the World Design Festival powered by Tijuana Design Week. This building, designed by Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, not only symbolizes a fraction of the city's identity but also serves as a cultural center, hosting a wide range of activities including exhibition halls, conferences, and a museum.

Similarly, Balboa Park reflects this spirit as the heart of recreation and community life in San Diego. This space is the largest urban park in the United States and is home to the San Diego Art Institute, and the Museum of Photographic Arts, among others. It also hosts a series of itinerant events that extend throughout the park. In both CECUT and Balboa Park, the theme of borders is recurrent and enriches the cultural life of both places.

To further strengthen this bond and advance the connection between the cities, the Exchange Pavilion will be installed in both Tijuana and San Diego. In Tijuana, it will be located at Plaza Independencia (near CECUT), while in San Diego, it will be situated at Plaza de Panama at Balboa Park. Reflecting the importance of the WDC to the region, the temporary installation will act as a bridge connecting people from diverse backgrounds, inspiring conversations, and fostering a sense of unity.

What's Next in the World Design Capital (WDC) Program?

As a biannual designation, rather than a stand-alone event, the WDC program will continue to expand through other events such as the World Design Experience and the World Design Network of Cities Meeting. These activities will culminate in the Convocation Ceremony, a symbolic event marking the official "handover" of the WDC recognition from San Diego-Tijuana to the region of Frankfurt RheinMain (Germany), the next host city.

As this transition arrives, the WDC 2024 program celebrates the San Diego-Tijuana region, highlighting collective achievements across diverse design expressions and inspiring collaborative action to address community challenges. The goal is to equip both cities with new tools to apply design thoughtfully, achieving positive transformations in their context.