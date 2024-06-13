Foster + Partners Explores Circularity at The London Festival of Architecture

Foster + Partners has just unveiled the opening of “Radial,” a new summer pavilion for the London Festival of Architecture. Situated at Principal Place, an office space also designed by Foster + Partners in London, the pavilion brings new life to the plaza. “Radial” is constructed from readily available and reusable materials, showcasing a commitment to sustainability. The structure also provides a welcoming space for rest and contemplation.

Serving as a focal point of the plaza, the Pavilion seeks to foster community engagement and participation while prioritizing environmental responsibility. With a focus on the lifestyle of materials and circular economy at large, the Pavilion is constructed from scaffolding that can be reused at various sites across London and timber for curved benches, which will be donated to community workshops. Made from 100% recycled waste, the Pavilion also features a radial pattern of white, blue, and red flags arranged by color in a grading system. In fact, this rating was developed by climate scientist Ed Hawkins and reflects the earth’s rising temperature over the past century. Additionally, the flags used in the Pavilion are meant to be repurposed after the Pavilion's lifecycle.

Designed in collaboration with Brookfield Properties, “Radial” builds on previous collaborations with them, which were held during the 2023 EcoCity summit. The project seeks to showcase the firm's dedication to sustainability. In addition, apprentices and emerging talent played a “crucial role” in the design process, emphasizing the studio’s commitment to nurturing new talent.

Throughout the summer, a program featuring community events and workshops is planned at the Pavilion. In line with the London Festival of Architecture’s broader theme, “Reimagine,” the Pavilion seeks to reimagine the traditional lifecycles of materials. Through this gathering hub, Foster + Partners explores architecture that goes beyond formal buildings and aims to challenge the narratives and connections present in the built environment. Finally, these encounters are happening at the podium plaza of Principal Place, which was designed and completed in 2020 by Foster + Partners and is currently occupied by Amazon’s headquarters.

