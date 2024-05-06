Foster + Partners Designs All-Electric Office Tower in New York

Save this picture! Courtesy of DBOX for Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners, led by Norman Foster, has just released the designs for a new office tower in New York, United States. Spanning 139,354 square meters, “350 Park Avenue” will be the office space for Citadel Securities, committing to at least 78,967 square meters of the overall space. Seeking to rejuvenate the iconic street, the all-electric tower will integrate into the urban fabric of New York, standing alongside architectural landmarks in Midtown Manhattan.

The tower’s design gently tapers, aligning with the architectural language of Midtown Manhattan. Each setback on the easter side features a landscaped green terrace, providing Tennants with direct outdoor access and views of Park Avenue and the East River. The scheme features an off-center core, facilitating generous green terraces and a public plaza at the tower’s base.

Activated by retail, cafes, and restaurant, the green plaza seamlessly connects with the existing pedestrian network, offering direct access to the ground-level lobby. Positioned at a distance from the existing sidewalk, an ascending glass entrance maximizes daylight into the lobby from Park Avenue.

350 Park Avenue is a new symbol of the rebirth of this world-famous street, resulting from the city’s Midtown rezoning initiative. With its stepped back, gently tapering form, the building follows in the tradition of distinctive towers along Park Avenue, creating a silhouette that is very much ‘of New York. -- Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

The floor plates gradually decrease in size as the tower ascends. Trading floors have fifteen-foot (4.5-meter) ceiling heights, whereas normal office levels have eleven feet (3.3 meters) of glass that allows for abundant natural light. Four double-height super floors integrate with the terraces, hosting a diverse array of town hall spaces, work areas, and wellness facilities. The design incorporated a possible future subdivision with a split lobby, providing long-term flexibility.

The design features no columns at the floorplate's four cantilevered corners, offering unobstructed views in every direction. The building's corner spaces are increased by curved bay windows along the front. The design gives tenant welfare top priority in this all-electric tower, which has high-performance envelope, integrated biophilic design, and ample outdoor areas.

This scheme marks the third commercial office tower by Foster + Partners on this avenue, nestled between the recently finalized 425 Park Avenue and the upcoming JPMorgan Chase Headquarters at 270 Park Avenue. In other similar news, Foster + Partners recently unveiled a net-zero, mixed-use development in London, UK. Additionally, their project in Shenzhen for China Merchant’s Bank Headquarters has just reached its final construction phase, carefully shaping the neighborhood and its dynamic skyline. Finally, the studio recently debuted the Osuu chair in Milan Design Week, in collaboration with Walter Knoll.