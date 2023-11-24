JPMorgan Chase’s New Headquarters, Designed by Foster + Partners, Tops Out in New York

The final steel beam on JPMorgan Chase’s new headquarters was placed this week, reaching a height of 423 meters. Designed by Foster + Partners, the project at 270 Park Avenue in New York takes up to 14,000 future occupants. The event was attended by Norman Foster, founded and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, JPMorgan Chase Chairman & CEO Jamie Dimon, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and local officials in the city. The design boasts an all-electric tower, with net-zero operational emissions, powered by a New York State hydroelectric plant.

Foster + Partners 60-story tower is poised to transform the modern workplace by focusing on architectural flexibility and highlighting wellness, health, and sustainability. With net zero operating emissions, it is the most massive all-electric tower in New York City and guarantees superior indoor air quality that exceeds sustainability guidelines. Anticipating the changing nature of work, it focuses on innovative technology, 21st-century infrastructure, and 2.5 million square feet of flexible, collaborative space.

The upcoming tower situated at 270 Park Avenue will showcase a pioneering structural framework designed to navigate the limitations of the site. Utilizing a fan-column structure and triangular bracing, the building can occupy a compact space, while its raised mass extends the vista from the entrance on Park Avenue all the way through to Madison Avenue.

In 1811, when this site was countryside, the city commissioners created a masterplan for New York. It was bold, innovative, and reflected an optimism for the future. Today, over two hundred years later, the same things are true of 270 Park Avenue. The building is a great investment in the city, the bank, and the wellbeing of the 14,000 people who will occupy it. It does more with less – more public space, fresh air, light and views – and less carbon through electric, green energy. –Norman Foster

The building's goal is to completely transform the urban environment by giving Park and Madison Avenues 2.5 times as much ground-level outdoor space. This entails enlarged walkways and a roomy public plaza on Madison Avenue with natural vegetation and services for neighborhood residents, workers, and regular guests.

