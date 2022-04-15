Foster + Partners Reveals Design for JPMorgan Chase's New Headquarters in New York

Foster + Partners revealed the design of a new skyscraper at 270 Park Avenue that will host JPMorgan Chase’s New York headquarters. The 60-story tower is set to be the city’s largest all-electric tower with net-zero operational emissions powered by renewable energy sourced from a New York State hydroelectric plant and is designed around high standards regarding wellness and hospitality. The project’s morphology creates extensive ground-level outdoor space with green areas and a public plaza., accompanied by various amenities geared towards the neighbourhood’s residents.

"Sustainability is at the heart of the project, with workspaces flooded with daylight and fresh air, incorporating biophilic elements and materials to improve wellbeing.", says Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners. The new tower at 270 Park Avenue will feature an innovative structural system that helps negotiate the site’s constraints. The fan-column structure and triangular bracing allow the building to have a small footprint, and the elevated mass extends the viewpoint from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue.

270 Park Avenue is set to be a new landmark that responds to its historic location as well as the legacy of JPMorgan Chase in New York. The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below. The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure, and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JPMorgan Chase now and well into the future - Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners

JPMorgan Chase is enlisting the help of experts such as the Director of Harvard University’s Healthy Buildings program Dr. Joseph Allen, wellness expert Dr Deepak Chopra, and Union Square Hospitality Group’s Danny Meyer to create the wellness and hospitality experience the building provides to employees and clients. The project will use an advanced HVAC filtration system to continuously clean outdoor air coming into the building, as well as the recirculated air. At the same time, the programme features a health and wellness centre providing fitness areas, yoga/cycling rooms, physical therapy, medical services, modern mother’s rooms and prayer and meditation spaces.