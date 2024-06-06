Top-Rated Universities for Studying Architecture in 2024, According to QS World Rankings

QS, Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, has announced the annual list of the top universities to study Architecture and the Built Environment in the year 2024. The ranking evaluates over 1,500 institutions from over 100 locations. The evaluation system has been updated this year to include new metrics such as sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research networks.
The top three contenders, the Bartlett School of Architecture, MIT, and Delft UT, have maintained their ranking from 2023, with ETH Zurich showing a slight decrease from an equal third position to the fourth. In the sixth position, Harvard University stands out as the top university for employer reputation in this subject. Among the top 10 universities, Politecnico di Milano had the greatest advancement in rankings, moving from the 10th position last year to the 7th.
Read on to discover the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2024. To discover the full list of university rankings, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.
1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland
5. = Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom
5. = National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
6. Harvard University, United States
7. Politecnico di Milano, Italy
8. Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)
9. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States
10. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
11. EPFL, Switzerland
12. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
13. Tongji University, China (Mainland)
14. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR
15. The University of Tokyo, Japan
16. Columbia University, United States
17. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States
18. RMIT University, Australia
19. Cornell University, United States
20. Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain
21. = Politecnico di Torino, Italy
21. = Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany
23. Georgia Institute of Technology, United States
24. = Technical University of Munich, Germany
24. = The University of Melbourne, Australia
26. Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain
27. The University of Sydney, Australia
28. = Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore
29. University of Oxford, United Kingdom
30. = KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
30. = Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC), Chile
43. University of British Columbia, Canada
44.= Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands
44.= Princeton University, United States
44.= Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China (Mainland)
44.= University of Pennsylvania, United States
48. Peking University, China (Mainland)
49. Yale University, United States
50. = University of Texas at Austin, United States