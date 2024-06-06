Top-Rated Universities for Studying Architecture in 2024, According to QS World Rankings

Save this picture! Library Delft University of Technology by Mecanoo. Image © Greg Holmes Photography

QS, Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, has announced the annual list of the top universities to study Architecture and the Built Environment in the year 2024. The ranking evaluates over 1,500 institutions from over 100 locations. The evaluation system has been updated this year to include new metrics such as sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research networks.

The top three contenders, the Bartlett School of Architecture, MIT, and Delft UT, have maintained their ranking from 2023, with ETH Zurich showing a slight decrease from an equal third position to the fourth. In the sixth position, Harvard University stands out as the top university for employer reputation in this subject. Among the top 10 universities, Politecnico di Milano had the greatest advancement in rankings, moving from the 10th position last year to the 7th.

Read on to discover the top 50 universities for Architecture and Built Environment studies in 2024. To discover the full list of university rankings, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

Related Article QS World Rankings Selects Best Universities to Study Architecture in 2023

1. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL, United Kingdom

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

3. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

4. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland

5. = Manchester School of Architecture, United Kingdom

5. = National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

6. Harvard University, United States

7. Politecnico di Milano, Italy

8. Tsinghua University, China (Mainland)

9. University of California, Berkeley (UCB), United States

10. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

11. EPFL, Switzerland

12. The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

13. Tongji University, China (Mainland)

14. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong SAR

15. The University of Tokyo, Japan

16. Columbia University, United States

17. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), United States

18. RMIT University, Australia

19. Cornell University, United States

20. Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM), Spain

21. = Politecnico di Torino, Italy

21. = Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany

23. Georgia Institute of Technology, United States

24. = Technical University of Munich, Germany

24. = The University of Melbourne, Australia

26. Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain

27. The University of Sydney, Australia

28. = Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore

29. University of Oxford, United Kingdom

30. = KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

30. = Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC), Chile

21. = Politecnico di Torino, Italy

21. = Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin), Germany

23. Georgia Institute of Technology, United States

24. = Technical University of Munich, Germany

24. = The University of Melbourne, Australia

26. Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC), Spain

27. The University of Sydney, Australia

28. = Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), Singapore

29. University of Oxford, United Kingdom

30. = KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden

30. = Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC), Chile

43. University of British Columbia, Canada

44.= Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands

44.= Princeton University, United States

44.= Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China (Mainland)

44.= University of Pennsylvania, United States

48. Peking University, China (Mainland)

49. Yale University, United States

50. = University of Texas at Austin, United States