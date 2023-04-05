QS World Rankings Selects Best Universities to Study Architecture in 2023

Save this picture! The Main Building of University College London, one of the top research universities of the world, London, UK . Image © LillaSam/ via Shutterstock

QS- Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings just announced the 2023 top universities to study Architecture and the Built Environment. The index rates over 1,400 schools and covers a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas, based on five indicators "to effectively reflect their performance, taking into account academic reputation, employer reputation, and faculty research".

In this edition of the 2023 Architecture/ Built Environment category, UCL dethrones MIT, which stayed in the first position for three consecutive years. MIT came second, while both the Delft University of Technology and ETH Zurich took third place. The Manchester School of Architecture makes its first debut in the top 5, followed by Harvard, the National University of Singapore, and Tsinghua University in China. Berkeley moved to ninth position and Politecnico remains a non-mover at 10, for the third year.

Read on to discover the 50 first universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2023. To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

Related Article

1- UCL / London, United Kingdom

2- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) / Cambridge, United States

=3- Delft University of Technology / Delft, Netherlands

=3- ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology / Zürich, Switzerland

5- Manchester School of Architecture / United Kingdom

6- Harvard University / Cambridge, United States

7- National University of Singapore (NUS) / Singapore, Singapore

8- Tsinghua University / Beijing, China

9- University of California, Berkeley (UCB) / Berkeley, United States

10- Politecnico di Milano / Milan, Italy

11- University of Cambridge / Cambridge, United Kingdom

12- Tongji University / Shanghai, China

13- EPFL / Lausanne,Switzerland

14- The University of Hong Kong / Hong Kong,Hong Kong SAR China

15- Columbia University / New York City, United States

16- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University / Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China

17- The University of Tokyo / Tokyo, Japan

=18- Georgia Institute of Technology/ Atlanta, United States

=18- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) / Berlin, Germany

=18- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) / Los Angeles, United States

Save this picture! Great Dome of Massachussets Institute of Technology (MIT) aerial view, Cambridge, Massachusetts MA, USA. Image © Wangkun Jia/ via Shutterstock

21- Cornell University / Ithaca, United States

22- Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC) / Barcelona,Spain

23- The University of Melbourne / Parkville, Australia

24- Technical University of Munich / Munich, Germany

25- RMIT University / Bundoora, Australia

=26- KTH Royal Institute of Technology / Stockholm, Sweden

=26- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) / Madrid,Spain

=28- Politecnico di Torino / Turin,Italy

=28- Seoul National University / Seoul, South Korea

30- Tianjin University / Tianjin,China

31- The University of Sydney / Sydney, Australia

32- The University of Sheffield/ Sheffield, United Kingdom

33- KU Leuven / Leuven,Belgium

34- Stanford University/ Stanford, United States

35- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor/ Ann Arbor, United States

=36- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)/ Singapore, Singapore

=36- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) / Santiago,Chile

38- University of British Columbia / Vancouver, Canada

39- Shanghai Jiao Tong University/ Shanghai, China (Mainland)

=40- The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)/ Sydney, Australia

=40- University of Pennsylvania/ Philadelphia, United States

42- Princeton University/ Princeton, United States

43- University of Toronto/ Toronto, Canada

=44- Peking University/ Beijing, China (Mainland)

=44- Universidade de São Paulo/ São Paulo,Brazil

46- Chalmers University of Technology/ Gothenburg,Sweden

47- Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) / Tokyo, Japan

48- Aalto University/ Espoo,Finland

=49- University of Texas at Austin/ Austin, United States

=49- Yonsei University/ Seoul, South Korea

=49- Zhejiang University/ Hangzhou, China (Mainland)