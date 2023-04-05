QS World Rankings Selects Best Universities to Study Architecture in 2023

QS- Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings just announced the 2023 top universities to study Architecture and the Built Environment. The index rates over 1,400 schools and covers a total of 54 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas, based on five indicators "to effectively reflect their performance, taking into account academic reputation, employer reputation, and faculty research".
In this edition of the 2023 Architecture/ Built Environment category, UCL dethrones MIT, which stayed in the first position for three consecutive years. MIT came second, while both the Delft University of Technology and ETH Zurich took third place. The Manchester School of Architecture makes its first debut in the top 5, followed by Harvard, the National University of Singapore, and Tsinghua University in China. Berkeley moved to ninth position and Politecnico remains a non-mover at 10, for the third year.
Read on to discover the 50 first universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2023. To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.
1- UCL / London, United Kingdom
2- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) / Cambridge, United States
=3- Delft University of Technology / Delft, Netherlands
=3- ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology / Zürich, Switzerland
5- Manchester School of Architecture / United Kingdom
6- Harvard University / Cambridge, United States
7- National University of Singapore (NUS) / Singapore, Singapore
8- Tsinghua University / Beijing, China
9- University of California, Berkeley (UCB) / Berkeley, United States
10- Politecnico di Milano / Milan, Italy
11- University of Cambridge / Cambridge, United Kingdom
12- Tongji University / Shanghai, China
13- EPFL / Lausanne,Switzerland
14- The University of Hong Kong / Hong Kong,Hong Kong SAR China
15- Columbia University / New York City, United States
16- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University / Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR China
17- The University of Tokyo / Tokyo, Japan
=18- Georgia Institute of Technology/ Atlanta, United States
=18- Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) / Berlin, Germany
=18- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) / Los Angeles, United States
21- Cornell University / Ithaca, United States
22- Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech (UPC) / Barcelona,Spain
23- The University of Melbourne / Parkville, Australia
24- Technical University of Munich / Munich, Germany
25- RMIT University / Bundoora, Australia
=26- KTH Royal Institute of Technology / Stockholm, Sweden
=26- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) / Madrid,Spain
=28- Politecnico di Torino / Turin,Italy
=28- Seoul National University / Seoul, South Korea
30- Tianjin University / Tianjin,China
31- The University of Sydney / Sydney, Australia
32- The University of Sheffield/ Sheffield, United Kingdom
33- KU Leuven / Leuven,Belgium
34- Stanford University/ Stanford, United States
35- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor/ Ann Arbor, United States
=36- Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)/ Singapore, Singapore
=36- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) / Santiago,Chile
38- University of British Columbia / Vancouver, Canada
39- Shanghai Jiao Tong University/ Shanghai, China (Mainland)
=40- The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)/ Sydney, Australia
=40- University of Pennsylvania/ Philadelphia, United States
42- Princeton University/ Princeton, United States
43- University of Toronto/ Toronto, Canada
=44- Peking University/ Beijing, China (Mainland)
=44- Universidade de São Paulo/ São Paulo,Brazil
46- Chalmers University of Technology/ Gothenburg,Sweden
47- Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) / Tokyo, Japan
48- Aalto University/ Espoo,Finland
=49- University of Texas at Austin/ Austin, United States
=49- Yonsei University/ Seoul, South Korea
=49- Zhejiang University/ Hangzhou, China (Mainland)