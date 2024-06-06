Stefano Boeri Reimagines the Italian Square for Frankfurt Book Fair 2024

Stefano Boeri has designed a cultural square at the heart of the Italian pavilion for the 76th edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair. With Italy returning as Guest of Honor after 36 years, the book fair is the largest and most significant event in the publishing world and will be held from October 16-20, 2024. The Italian pavilion, designed by Stefano Boeri, seeks to celebrate Italian cultural heritage and publishing, aligning with the theme “Roots in the Future.”

The design is centered around a small-scale recreation of an Italian square, symbolizing Italian culture. Designed in collaboration with art historian Giovanni Agosti, the central square uses architectural elements: surrounded by porticos, columns, and steps. The porticoes establish its perimeter, while columns define the rhythm, and the surrounding seating offers informal seating for socializing. Reminiscent of the typical Italian city, the layout of the pavilion encourages visitors to socialize and form informal relationships while exploring editorial and literary news during their journey at the pavilion.

During the duration of the program, the “square” will be the heart of various talks, meetings, and lectures, offering a space for guests to gather and engage in meaningful conversation. The studio’s interpretation of “Roots of the Future” is showcased in the choice of recreating and reimagining the role of the Italian square.

Related Article Mario Cucinella Architects Reveals Design for Italian Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

In actual fact there is nothing which has deeper roots in our history and, at the same time, a generous openness to the world and the unpredictability of daily life in the Italian square, the soul of our towns, cities and country. This installation offers an experience organised around a series of references, memories, passions and forms, as well as architectural elements that will form the backdrop to this encounter between the different cultural and artistic currents that are representing Italy, Guest of Honour. — Stefano Boeri, founder of Stefano Boeri Interiors.

Encircling the plaza are several rooms with distinct purposes, each identified by its own color scheme and display elements to aid in visitor navigation. These locations hold events and exhibits that highlight modern Italian culture. The team led by the Commissioner Mazza has carefully chosen a wide range of cultural content to fit into each room as a cultural activation.

Other rooms at the pavilion include “Sotto un cielo antico (Under an Ancient Sky),” showcasing the historic art from national Italian museums. Another room celebrates Michiavelli’s “II Principe,” while another honors Aldus Manutius, the inventor of the modern paperback book. “The Library of 600 Books” houses volumes translated from German to Italian, while “Reading the Dark” offers an audio installation in total darkness, introducing the audiobook experience and raising awareness about reading for the blind.

Serving as architectural showcases, pavilions represent the various countries' cultural identity and national heritage. In other similar news, Lina Ghotmeh has recently revealed the design for the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain for Expo Osaka 2025. Similarly, Aleatek Studio’s “Floating Forest” has been announced as the winner of the competition to design the Serbia Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. Finally, the Korean-based studio Mass Studies has revealed the 23rd Serpentine Pavilion, now open to the public in London’s Kensington Gardens.