Designing Spaces for Impactful Musical Experiences

Save this picture! Do Lab Stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival / Do Lab. Image Courtesy of Do Lab

Music consumption has historically been closely connected to the environments in which it is enjoyed. Before the advent of music recordings, listening to music was a social activity tied to collective rituals in physical spaces, such as concerts or smaller communal gatherings. With the development of music records and now with the current availability of virtually any kind of music at our fingertips, experiencing music has become a more solitary and routine endeavor. However, returning to the roots of communal musical experiences may unlock numerous benefits much needed in our isolating digital age. These collective musical events have the potential to significantly enhance a community's social cohesion and improve their mental health through memorable shared experiences.

The physical aspect of these is not to be underestimated. It's where innovative design and architecture step in, transforming mere spaces into catalysts for curiosity, transcendence, and collective joy. By harnessing emerging technology and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, designers and architects can create environments that elevate concerts and music rituals into transformative and grounding moments.

+ 2

In Stage Design

Related Article Immersive Spaces: Shaping Profound Experiences Through Architecture and Art

Stage designers play a crucial role in creating physical spaces for musical performers to tell a story. This role originated in theater and makes use of various tools and techniques, such as imagery, architecture, bright lights, fog machines, and reflective materials, to convey a narrative while sustaining the audience's attention. They carefully consider the spatial layout, the use of light and shadow, and the placement of props and set pieces to create a visually engaging and immersive experience for the showgoers. The creation of these spaces exists at the intersection of artistic ideation, storytelling, and musical direction.

There is no better example to explain impactful set design and storytelling in musical experiences than through Es Devlin's work. An artist and set designer, she opened her studio nearly 30 years ago and has designed over 400 projects, including stages for stadium tours, theatrical festivals, and runway shows. Through monumental architectural elements, sculptures, kinetic sets, and projections, she creates impactful musical backdrops. Some artists she has worked with include U2, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Adele, and Beyonce. Her practice started in theater set design and has since expanded to public sculptures, installations, and curatorial practices. She is now known as one of the most innovative visual artists in music.

At Music festivals

The most memorable music festivals are those that have good art. They become well-known not only for the big-name artists they feature but also for their diverse artist installations. They have become synonymous with the music festival environment and have become an intrinsic part of their backdrop.

An example of this is the memorable Coachella art installations and stages. In addition to the diverse art displayed, the stages and their design have become a festival staple. Such is the Do Lab stage. Establishing itself as an essential facet of the Coachella concert-going experience, the Do-Lab stage has become an iconic Coachella element. While in the past, it has involved large-scale tents made of colorful, lightweight fabric, this year's stage included a more architecturally complex installation. Containing 9-mushroom-like pods made of cantilever arms hidden within each structure, the complete result was a 360-degree, fully immersive environment, complete with lights, lasers, and fog machines.

Through Digital projections on permanent structures

Recently, there has been a significant move towards captivating audiences through digital imagery and monumental architecture. This is evident in the rise of large-scale spherical theaters that use 360-degree art and digital projections onto iconic buildings. This blending of digital and physical elements can translate music into visual form and add depth to musical performances.

An example was the projection of Refik Anadol's work onto Gehry's Concert Hall in LA to the tune of the LA Philharmonic. During the performance, the audience saw rapidly shifting fields of geometries, bright bursts of light, and sequences resembling cityscapes and neural pathways. Anadol physicalized musical elements into visual ones by retelling the story told by the lyrics abstractly and visually.

Translating the musical symbols into moments of visual epiphany, this project re-tells the story that Varèse presents in his piece. Varèse first intends to explore ‘new worlds on earth’, and I create a fleeting aura of New York by combining the architectural structure of the interior space with projections of a representation of the sensory moment when Varèse first encountered New York…These tunnels enable me to re-imagine the interior architecture as a canvas and light as a material. - Refik Anadol

Space is crucial in bringing people together, providing a setting that can ground and immerse them in a shared story. Despite the heavy criticism regarding the carbon footprint of temporary music installations, steps are being taken to make these experiences more sustainable. As humanity adapts to the challenges of climate change, we must prioritize preserving the elements that make us human, such as the ability to assemble and enjoy art together. These shared experiences are essential to our collective well-being and identity.