Lindau Art Museum Celebrates Christo and Jeanne-Claude with Exhibition in Germany

Save this picture! Courtesy of Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation

The Lindau Art Museum is hosting an exhibition titled “Christo and Jeanne-Claude - A Lifelong Journey.” Running from April 13th to October 13th, 2024, this display marks the first comprehensive museum exhibition on Christo and Jeanne-Claude in southern Germany, created in collaboration with the Christo and Janne-Claude Foundation. Featuring artistic drawings, detailed collages, early objects, and photographs, the exhibition documents the lifelong journey that led the artists to their famous large-scale temporary projects.

+ 16

In Germany, the artists are famous for wrapping the Reichstag, stretching a gigantic curtain between mountains in Colorado, and creating a walking platform across the water of Lake Iseo in Italy. Christo and Jeanne-Claude were visionaries known for their monumental and independently financed projects. This exhibition in Lindau offers insights into their life’s work through the unique perspective of Wolfgag Volz, a photographer who has documented the duo’s International projects since 1972.

The exhibition, titled “A Lifelong Journey,” reflects the careers of the duo, born in 1935 in Bulgaria and Morocco. From their meeting point in Paris in 1958, the exhibition showcases their evolution as artistic partners and their realization of large-scale projects like “The Gates” in New York’s Central Park, “The Floating Piers” on Lake Iseo, and the “Wrapped Reichstag” in Berlin. After Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, Christo continued their work until his own passing in 2020.

Related Article Tadao Ando Transforms Historic Scuola Grande in Venice into an Exhibition Dedicated to Artist Zeng Fanzhi

Curated by Dr. Sophie Sümmermann and Prof. Dr. Roalnd Doschka, this year’s exhibition in Lindau seeks to showcase this monumental work and celebrate the duo’s projects that have “brought millions of people together and changed our view of the world.” In fact, the curator has close links with the Christo and Jaanne-Claude Foundation in New York, which was closely involved in the realization of the exhibition.

In similar news, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, 1961–2021, are now being reused, upcycled, and recycled, following the artists’ vision. Most of the materials will be transformed to serve practical uses for future public events in Paris. Additionally, in Italy, a new exhibition showcasing the work of artist Zeng Fanzhi has opened in the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia, in a space adapted by architect Tadao Ando. Finally, the Architectural Association (AA) in London, presented a new video installation titled “A Lot with Little,” exploring how architects can employ a more economical use of resources to create architectural works.