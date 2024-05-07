Carlo Ratti Associati and Engineer Michel Virlogeux Propose a Replacement for the Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, construction group WeBuild, in collaboration with design office CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati and engineer Michel Virlogeux, has revealed an updated design for a replacement bridge. The new cable-stayed design aims to redefine the entrance to the Baltimore Harbor and offer an improved version of this symbol of the city.

+ 1

The redesign project includes several improvements regarding both safety and long-term adaptability. The span of the bridge is proposed to be increased from 1200 ft to 2230 ft (700 m). The main support pillars are also repositioned in more shallow water, away from the navigation channel used by large vessels. This is done in response to the events of March 26th, when a large cargo ship struck a critical component of the bridge while exiting the Port of Baltimore, causing one of America’s most devastating bridge collapses in over a decade.

Drawing on research from Carlo Ratti’s MIT Senseable City Lab, the project includes smart features to allow for safe traffic management and predictive maintenance techniques. This further develops Ratti’s “Good Vibrations” project at MIT, investigating innovative ways to monitor the structural safety of bridges. The capacity is also increased in the proposal, with the addition of a new lane in each direction to accommodate for larger vehicle capacity. The design also increases the bridge clearance from 185 ft to 230 ft (70 m) to accommodate the larger vessels that are appearing in the shipping industry.

Related Article Carlo Ratti Associati Transforms Refinery Plant into Clean Battery Park in Italy

The cable-stayed design is chosen for its material efficiency, minimizing embodied carbon. Additionally, photovoltaic panels are included in the design to increase energy efficiency. The constructive system also avoids the need to build artificial islands to protect the pillars, thus avoiding further disruption to the Patapsco River ecosystem. To prevent extensive disturbance to the Maryland economy, the bridge would be situated approximately 100 ft from the current site of the Key Bridge to allow for a temporary crossing during the construction phase. The project is done in collaboration with French engineer Michel Virlogeux, one of the best-known bridge construction engineers in Europe. Among his works is the world’s tallest bridge, the Millau Viaduct in France, designed by Foster & Partners.

Carlo Ratti has recently been announced as the curator of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. His office is also involved in a number of high-profile projects around the world, from an installation during this year’s Milan Design Week to the design of the French Pavilion for Expo Osaka 2025, or the transformation of a former refinery plant into a clean battery park in Italy.