Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Italian Architect and Designer Gaetano Pesce Passes Away at 84

Italian Architect and Designer Gaetano Pesce Passes Away at 84

Save

  • Written by

Italian architect and industrial designer Gaetano Pesce has passed away at the age of 84, as announced today on the creator's official Instagram page. Known for the famous UP5 Chair (2000) by B&B Italia which can be compressed like a sponge, and the Organic Building in Osaka, Japan (1993), with a vertical garden irrigated by a complex, computer-controlled hydration system, Pesce dedicated over six decades to his craft, accumulating a portfolio that spanned architecture, product design, and art.

During Milan Design Week 2024, a monographic exhibition titled "Nice to See You" showing at Biblioteca Ambrosiana, is set to feature unreleased works of Gaetano Pesce. Additionally, Gaetano was presenting "L’Uomo Stanco" an outdoor installation in Piazza San Pio XI.

Gaetano Pesce was born in La Spezia in 1939, Italy, and lived in New York, the United States. He studied architecture at the University of Venice, under Carlo Scarpa and Ernesto Rogers "between 1958 and 1963 and was a participant in Gruppo N, an early collective concerned with programmed art patterned after the Bauhaus", according to his website.

Related Article

15 Contemporary Architects Who Design Chairs

Exploring colors and materials, he "has researched the function and form of utilitarian objects", since the 60s and produced pieces for industry giants like B&B Italia, Vitra, and Cassina. His most famous architectural interventions include the Organic Building in Osaka, Japan (1993), Les Halles ACIH (1979), and Parc de la Villette (1985), in Paris, France. Finally, his work, models, and drawings are part of over 30 permanent collections of the most important museums in the world, such as the MoMa of New York and San Francisco, the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Vitra Museum in Germany, Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Pompidou Center and Musee des Arts Décoratifs of Louvre in Paris.

Save this picture!
Italian Architect and Designer Gaetano Pesce Passes Away at 84 - Image 2 of 4
Gaetano Pesce's Organic Building (1993) in Osaka, Japan. The walls of the construction feature extruded pockets with plants, thus creating an impromptu vertical garden.. Image via Wikimedia- under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license.
Save this picture!
Italian Architect and Designer Gaetano Pesce Passes Away at 84 - Image 3 of 4
UP5 Chair (2000) by B&B Italia. Image © Yevhenii Avramenko
About this author
ArchDaily
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: ArchDaily. "Italian Architect and Designer Gaetano Pesce Passes Away at 84" 04 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015293/italian-architect-and-designer-gaetano-pesce-passes-away-at-84> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags