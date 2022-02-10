15 Contemporary Architects Who Design Chairs

Save this picture! Koki Chair. Image Courtesy of Desalto

During their university years, architects acquire a wide range of skills apart from learning to design buildings. Some of these include creative problem solving, project management, high attention to detail, coordinating teams and accurately responding to consumer needs. Therefore, a degree often provides the necessary tools to design at any scale – from urban to product design – and to explore other creative fields, such as art, photography, journalism or industrial design. Of the many possibilities that open up, it is especially common for many to make the leap towards furniture design, particularly chair design, instead of following the traditional route.

In fact, if we look into famous architects from past eras like Frank Gehry, Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier and Eero Saarinen, they have all designed iconic chairs. Looking into the 21st century, the pattern remains as strong; while some contemporary architects also design buildings in parallel, many are solely dedicated to furniture and chair design – some switched paths after graduating, others made the jump after years of conventional architecture jobs.

Save this picture! Barcelona Chair / Mies van der Rohe. Image Courtesy of Knoll International

Why do architects design chairs?

A successful chair represents more than the union of form and function – it rises to the level of art. Therefore, whereas architecture sets the scene and provides the framework, a chair can have a strong influence on a room’s character. With this in mind, there are a number of reasons why architects choose to design chairs: they may view it as an opportunity to push their creativity, distill their techniques into a new medium, design the smallest detail of their own buildings, or have a new type of proximity to the user. And, of course, there are those who are not fulfilled by a traditional job and thus find greater success in designing chairs. Whatever the reason may be, it is clearly a popular alternative.

Therefore, besides former designs that have been relaunched, nowadays there is an endless amount of remarkable architect-designed chairs taking over the market. With changing trends, innovative technologies and a rising environmental conscience, many of these new designs explore advanced techniques and eco-friendly materials while providing an attractive modern aesthetic.

Save this picture! Nuez BIO Lounge Chair. Image Courtesy of Andreu World

In this context, we present a compilation of contemporary architects who, regardless of their career path, have designed (or continue to design) beautiful, innovative and unique chairs that are extremely functional – and, in some cases, sustainable.

Paula Navone: Nepal Little Armchair (2011)

After obtaining her architecture degree in Turin, Italy, Paula Navone has gained international recognition for her avant-garde, culture-inspired furniture designs. With a simple structure, the Nepal Little Armchair stands out for its particular upholstery, which provides an original exuberant look while being soft and comfortable to the touch.

Save this picture! Nepal Little Armchair. Image Courtesy of Baxter

Save this picture! Nepal Little Armchair. Image Courtesy of Baxter

David Adjaye: Washington Skeleton Aluminum Side Chair (2013)

Also known for many notable buildings around the world, the work of David Adjaye ranges from private houses to bespoke furniture collections. Just like his buildings challenge materiality and textures, the iconic Skeleton Chair reduces its design to a fine geometric die-cast aluminum lattice, creating a seamless and intricate pattern.

Save this picture! Washington Skeleton Aluminum Side Chair . Image Courtesy of Knoll International

Save this picture! Washington Skeleton Aluminum Side Chair . Image Courtesy of Knoll International

Patricia Urquiola: Nuez BIO Lounge Chair (2020) & Dudet Chair (2021)

After studying architecture, Patricia Urquiola opened a design agency focused on interior and product design. Among her multiple models, the Dudet Chair combines a soft and playful shape inspired by 1970’s aesthetics with a sustainable design. Starting with the metal core, all of its elements can be easily disassembled for ease of disposal and recycling of its organic materials.

Save this picture! Dudet Chair. Image Courtesy of Cassina

Save this picture! Dudet Chair. Image Courtesy of Cassina

Similarly, the Nuez Lounge BIO Chair offers comfort, elegance and sustainability. While the high-backed shell is made of a thermpolymer generated by living organisms and without fossil fuels, the fabric is made from recyclable plastic bottles and packaging. Therefore, the modern lounge chair is recyclable, biodegradable and compostable.

Save this picture! Nuez BIO Lounge Chair. Image Courtesy of Andreu World

Save this picture! Nuez BIO Lounge Chair. Image Courtesy of Andreu World

Ludovica & Roberto Palomba: Lama Chair (2006)

Although they acquired their architecture degree in Rome, the Palomba’s mostly create furniture pieces, collections, and interior design projects. Following their history-oriented style with a contemporary touch, the Lama Chair is a timeless domestic icon, acting both as an elegant sculptural element and a comfortable lounge chair that explores different postures while sitting on slender steel frame.

Save this picture! Lama Chair. Image Courtesy of Zanotta

Save this picture! Lama Chair. Image Courtesy of Zanotta

Ma Yansong: Gu Chair (2018)

As founder of MAD Architects, Ma Yansong is globally known for his futuristic, technologically advanced designs. Recently, he has also delved into product design with pieces like the Gu Chair, a contemporary interpretation of the traditional wooden armchair. Evoking a futuristic style, the chair is formed by joints that create a network of sinuous forms seamlessly connected like a skeletal structure.

Save this picture! Gu Chair . Image Courtesy of Sawaya & Moroni

Save this picture! Gu Chair . Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Claudio Dondoli & Marco Pocci: Koki Chair (2015)

Having met while studying architecture in Florence, Dondoli and Pocci founded their own industrial design agency, where they designed the Koki Chair. Made of integral polyurethane and a steel frame, its style is contemporary, fresh and simple, offering a high degree of comfort with a refined aesthetic.

Save this picture! Koki Chair. Image Courtesy of Desalto

Save this picture! Koki Chair. Image Courtesy of Desalto

Gaetano Pesce: UP5 Chair (2000)

Since the 1960’s, Italian architect Gaetano Pesce has researched the function and form of utilitarian objects. Exploring colors and materials, Pesce designed the UP5 Chair, which can be compressed like a sponge and permanently pop into shape once opened. Even though it was later updated with high performance materials, its curvy and extravagant style remains intact.

Save this picture! UP5 Chair. Image Courtesy of B&B Italia

Ramon Esteve: Faz Armchair (2011)

After many architectural projects, Spanish architect Ramon Esteve began his industrial design facet in 1996, creating objects characterized by clean lines, geometric shapes and the use of light. Under those principles, the Faz Armchair appears to be carved from a mineral, providing a robust sculptural image with triangular folds.

Save this picture! Faz Armchair . Image Courtesy of Vondom

Save this picture! Faz Armchair . Image Courtesy of Vondom

Dmitrij Kudin & Laura Malcaite: Bunny Chair (2017)

As founders of Inblum Architects, Kudin and Malcaite have recently taken the leap towards furniture design by creating chairs for their own projects. One of them is the Bunny Chair, a playful pet-like design padded with high-elasticity foam to fit its soft, cozy appearance.

Save this picture! Bunny Chair . Image Courtesy of Sedes Regia

Save this picture! Bunny Chair . Image Courtesy of Sedes Regia

William Sawaya: Maxima Chair (2002)

Even though Lebanese-born William Sawaya graduated as an architect, he quickly began experimenting in the field of industrial design, resulting in furniture manufacturer Sawaya & Moroni. Known for his unique and innovative pieces, Sawaya designed the Maxima Chair, a contemporary model that evokes audacity, comfort, and flexibility with its folded polyurethane shell.

Save this picture! Maxima Chair. Image Courtesy of Sawaya & Moroni

Save this picture! Maxima Chair. Image Courtesy of Sawaya & Moroni

Norman Foster: Leva Chair (2019)

Recognized as one of the world’s most famous architects, Norman Foster is known for his sleek, modern, and high-tech buildings. Under these principles, the Leva Chair – the first wooden Foster + Partners chair – is carved with one single piece of timber, bringing a sustainable approach with a clean aesthetic.

Save this picture! Leva Chair. Image Courtesy of Mattiazzi

Save this picture! Leva Chair. Image Courtesy of Mattiazzi

Daniel Libeskind: Torq Chair (2010)

In recent years, Polish-American architect Daniel Libeskind has veered towards product design. Among all his works, the Torq Chair is a dynamic ensemble created from simple geometries in a complex relationship, offering a contemporary artistic expression by combining a linear tubular steel construction with the volumetric opacity of the seat and backrest.

Save this picture! Torq Chair. Image Courtesy of Daniel Libeskind

Save this picture! Torq Chair. Image Courtesy of Daniel Libeskind

