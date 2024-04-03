Stefano Boeri Architetti China Wins Competition for Landscape-Inspired Technology Museum in Xi’an

The satellite practice of Stefano Boeri Architetti in China has won the tender for the Culture CBD Modern Technology Experience Centre in Xi'an, the capital of the Chinese province of Shaanxi. The new technology-focused museum is set to become a hub for scientific and cultural exchange. The winning project takes inspiration from the area's natural landscape, characterized by a tortuous system of rivers and mountains, as well as the culture of the ancient city of Xi’an.

Located on a site bordered by an urban park to the north, and a city street to the south, the new museum aims to become a permeable system to welcome the interaction of visitors and create a balanced sequence of public spaces to enhance the attractivity of the district. The facade facing the park features curved elements with vertical meta stats, while the southern façade is clad with horizontal slats of high-performance concrete (GRC) reinforced with glass fibers.

The building’s volume is adapted to accommodate an extensive system of terraces, allowing visitors to explore the building and opening up views of the surroundings. The green terraces form an integral part of the museum’s programming, as they are designed to host a multitude of cultural activities including screenings, shows, and performances. The greenery is also carefully selected to showcase local plant essences and tree species such as including Ginko Biloba, Acer Pictum, and Pinus Bungeana.

Inside, the museum is comprised of four main exhibition spaces, a temporary exhibition, and several commercial areas. The different areas are connected and accessible from the double-height atrium. The museum circulation flows are designed following the principles of “Design for All,” to ensure complete accessibility and usability. For the main public areas and exhibition spaces, a bright and saturated shade of blue was chosen to reflect the chromatic character of digital arts and design, signaling important elements in the space and continuing the works of land art in the park.

The Xi'an Museum will be an architecture open to everybody, designed to activate a process of urban regeneration in the area and involve a wide audience – from technology enthusiasts to children and students. A place of study, in-depth analysis, research, and technological innovation, in the heart of one of the most important cities in Chinese history. - architect Stefano Boeri.

Recently, Stefano Boeri Architetti has revealed the designs for the Ramagrama Stupa in Nepal, a master plan intended to enrich this sacred Buddhist location, while enhancing its biodiversity. The office has also launched the “Green Obsession” campaign to help improve the relationship between nature and design by implementing the principles of urban forestation. The initiative has been declared the SDG Action Awards 2023 winner, the most important recognition of projects supporting the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.