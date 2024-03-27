Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Powerhouse Company Unveils "The Harmony" Towers on the Amsterdam Zuidas in The Netherlands

Powerhouse Company Unveils "The Harmony" Towers on the Amsterdam Zuidas in The Netherlands

Save

Powerhouse Company has just revealed its designs for “The Harmony” in the Amsterdam Zuidas area. Featuring two towers, The Canyon and The Coast, the project aims to blend office spaces, commercial areas, and affordable housing. “The Harmony” establishes a new link between the Zuidas district and the upcoming residential zone of Ravel.

Both towers are two separate components of the Harmony project, designed to harmonize living, working, and recreation. The design hopes to blend these different components with the surrounding architecture. Designed in collaboration with Zadelhoff, the project hopes to integrate the functions within the urban fabric, ultimately connecting Zuidas and Ravel.

Save this picture!
Powerhouse Company Unveils "The Harmony" Towers on the Amsterdam Zuidas in The Netherlands - Image 2 of 3
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company, Vivid-Vision, Atchain

The Canyon boasts soft filleted edges, while The Coast’s form is more angular and open. The project, divided into five volumes, is designed to be scaled in conversation with the neighborhood’s atmosphere. The offices and residential areas are positioned to provide easy access to the communal gardens, enhancing the urban experience. Nestled alongside the valley, The Canyon merges residential and office spaces, taking cues from natural canyons' organic shapes and warm tones. The primary entrance, dubbed The Canyon Passage, is a multi-story feature offering a captivating entry experience.

Related Article

Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE

On the other hand, the Coast offers a hybrid structure combining natural and urban features, including a pebbled and birch-filled coastal garden. The design, which draws inspiration from coastal scenery, uses light colors to create a calming atmosphere, incorporating coastal formations into the architecture.

Save this picture!
Powerhouse Company Unveils "The Harmony" Towers on the Amsterdam Zuidas in The Netherlands - Image 3 of 3
Courtesy of Powerhouse Company, Vivid-Vision, Atchain

Both buildings feature inner gardens, seeking to create a tranquil atmosphere amidst the urban bustle. The buildings' overall sustainability is taken into consideration, as they boast carefully chosen exterior materials meant to reduce carbon emissions while improving aesthetics. The structures seek to blend with the cityscape, providing a green living space right in the heart of the city.

In other similar news, Foster + Partners has recently unveiled the designs of two neighboring residential towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The two towers offer waterfront living with a direct view of the Burj Khalifa. Similarly, Zaha Hadid Architects has just begun renovating the iconic Schuylkill Tower in Monaco, which was initially built in 1963. After conducting a feasibility study to evaluate the development’s progress, the studio plans on revitalizing the structure. Finally, MVRDV has recently won the competition to design two structures in Tianfu. Software Park in Chengdu, China. Boasting a cultural center, art museum, conference hall, library, and exhibition space, the buildings seek to act as a centerpiece to the entire campus.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Powerhouse Company Unveils "The Harmony" Towers on the Amsterdam Zuidas in The Netherlands" 27 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014999/powerhouse-company-unveils-the-harmony-towers-on-the-amsterdam-zuidas-in-the-netherlands> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags