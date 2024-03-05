New York, Milan, and Venice Amongst Participants in C40's Reinventing Cities Competition 2024

Save this picture! Courtesy of c40 | Venice Proposed Site 2024

“Reinventing Cities,” C40’s renowned global design competition, has just announced its fourth edition. The competition’s main goal is to “transform underutilized sites or buildings into beacons of sustainability and resilience and act as a showcase for future zero-carbon urban developments.” This year, 15 cities have stepped up the challenge, inviting professionals from various disciplines to reimagine underutilized urban sites and design transformations prioritizing sustainability and inclusivity.

With a commitment to zero-carbon, urban resilient projects, Reinventing Cities has engaged over 3,500 businesses worldwide with 40 projects currently under development globally. This year’s competition is characterized by its ambitious environmental and social objectives; with participating cities spanning continents, including Almere, Bilbao, Bologna, Brussels, Glasgow, Milan, New York, Palermo, Renca, Rome, San Antonio, San Francisco, São Paulo, Seattle, and Venice.

+ 2

In its fourth Reinventing Cities participation, the City of Milan will test joint interventions with Agenzia del Demanio, the national Public Property Agency, focusing on student and social housing. This is key to enhancing local cooperation among stakeholders at all levels to accelerate Milan’s transition towards a more inclusive, green and liveable urban environment. –Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan.

Related Article Indonesia Plans to Build Its New Capital from the Ground Up to Replace the Sinking City of Jakarta

Against the backdrop of the climate crisis, cities need new buildings to be as close to zero carbon as possible. Reinventing Cities serves as an accelerator to reach decarbonized, resilient, and sustainable urban environments worldwide. In fact, the winning projects serve as models for new ways of designing, building, and living. Finally, through a strong alliance between the private and public sectors, C40 Cities believes that this goal can be achieved throughout cities worldwide.

The decisions we make in our cities today will be in effect for generations, shaping the essence of urban life and influencing the trajectory of the looming climate crisis. Last month, the UN-Habitat Urban Lab published “My Neighborhood,” which offers a checklist of urban design principles to create more sustainable and resilient cities. Containing actions that are applicable at the neighborhood scale, the guide strives to present an integrated approach that responds to key sectors such as transportation, local urban initiatives, housing, public spaces, utilities, and more. Similarly, Bhutan’s application of “Gross National Happiness,” is a different measure a city’s progress through incorporating cultural, spiritual, psychological, and environmental considerations.