Healing Architecture for Care and Recovery: Iconic Design with Colorful Concepts

The influence of design on our physical and mental health has been largely explored in various contexts, ranging from spatial configuration to furniture. The topic has gained notoriety due to the growing awareness of human well-being, especially in recent times. An example of this bond between design and health is the emergence of concepts such as Neuroarchitecture, which seeks to understand the built environment’s potential in our brain. Another case that illustrates this approach, this time in furniture design, is the Paimio Sanatorium, where Alvar Aalto designed the tuberculosis sanatorium and all its furnishings. The chair created for the patient’s lounge —the Paimio Chair— facilitated their breathing due to its shape and the inclination of the backrest.

These approaches are examples of how design can be applied in a specific way to enhance people's well-being through gestures like spatial organization, color and shapes, thereby promoting architecture that contributes to health, care, and recovery, In this context, and as a result of explorations in this field, HEWI has developed ICONIC, infusing emotionally appealing color concepts for its design icon, the 477/801 barrier-free sanitary range. An essential element of this range's design was the concept of "healing architecture" within healthcare and daycare buildings and its influence on not just the physical and mental well-being of patients but also the welfare of other users, such as relatives and staff.

The introduction of color in the 477/801 range adds a new dimension to interior environments, influencing the overall feeling of well-being in a room. Additionally, it not only boosts recovery processes but also instills a sense of security, fostering a soothing and stress-free environment that aligns with the principles of healing architecture. This is achieved through products that support movement and compensate for limitations, such as support rails, hinged support rails, shower head rails, shower handrails, folding seats, and various accessories.

Colors Guide and Stimulate the Senses in Healthcare Settings

In healthcare-related spaces, a common question tends to be: How do you properly design a patient room in a hospital? The answer addresses various dimensions, such as space layout, technical considerations, and aesthetic aspects, including the use of color. For that reason, HEWI redesigned the range with three innovative color concepts, aiming to create a stimulating and vitalizing experience.

The tricolor edition is very suitable for use in healthcare and features shades such as coral, aqua blue, and pure white. The blend of coral and aqua blue evokes the warmth of tropical locales, with visions of sandy beaches and clear waters. The dynamic interaction of these colors and their diverse elements foster a stimulating atmosphere in the rooms.

At the same time, color plays a crucial role in highlighting specific elements and as a signaling gesture. When a product stands out because of its color, this chromatic accent indicates its usefulness and facilitates intuitive use. This aspect becomes particularly important when people are visually impaired and need to orient themselves through color-differentiated products.

Color Combinations to Stimulate Children’s Spatial Perception

Designing bathrooms for daycare centers becomes crucial when considering spaces for children, as they need to be customized to meet the specific hygiene and safety requirements of young ones. Having a safe and adequate bathroom becomes essential in educational settings such as schools and child daycare bathrooms, given the unique way children experience spaces compared to adults.

In settings such as nurseries and kindergartens, editions in apple green, may green, coral, aqua blue, and steel blue were introduced. These editions are characterized by soft and harmonizing tones, enhancing the overall atmosphere. These colors generate a friendly, relaxing, and harmonizing effect thanks to their soft and natural shades. The targeted use of color makes it possible to influence the feeling of well-being in a room. This approach contributes to the creation of calm spaces that stimulate children's creativity in a safe environment, taking into account their needs and physical characteristics.

Moreover, both individuals with disabilities and children derive benefits from appealing color combinations. This impact is particularly pronounced in classrooms designed for young learners, where colors play a vital role in influencing the learning process. For this reason, it is crucial to create a positive environment that encourages concentration and provides space for creativity. Sustainable educational concepts, grounded in a positive approach to learning, child-friendly architecture, accessibility, and inclusiveness, serve as the foundational pillars.

ICONIC is distinguished by its skillful combination of classic elements and refreshing color palettes, specially designed to address project typologies that might present challenges to traditional approaches. In this context, ICONIC's versatility makes it particularly suitable for applications and environments that seek to foster emotions through color and follow the principles of healing architecture, while ensuring compliance with accessibility requirements, making it a barrier-free classic.

