Exploring Cameroon's Cathedrals: a Heritage Influenced by Byzantine and Gothic Movements

Cameroon boasts a rich architectural heritage of Catholic Christian worship buildings. These buildings encompass various styles, including contemporary designs, Terracotta brick explorations, and Gothic, and Byzantine architectural influences. Since the arrival of missionaries and colonial communities in 1890, numerous religious buildings have been constructed with the involvement of local communities. These buildings not only contributed to the development of the Christian faith but also served as venues for the exchange of architectural ideals between the local and foreign communities.

During this period, Cameroon explored the Gothic and Byzantine movements, which had reached their peak in Europe, to create these churches. They were interrogated through local building practices and now represent the historical heritage of the country's cathedrals.

Read on for selected examples of churches that exemplify the influences of these movements within the country.

Cathédrale Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul, Douala

The cathedral, built in 1936, is one of the major churches associated with the arrival of Christianity in Cameroon. It was constructed to replace the city of Douala's first Catholic church. Situated in front of the city's cemetery, the cathedral is dedicated to the apostles St. Peter and St. Paul.

The cathedral's architecture is influenced by the Byzantine style, with columns and domes embellishing the facade and rear apse structures of the building. This is particularly seen in the towers that define the entrance and central front of the building. It also exhibits elements of neo-Roman architecture, particularly noticeable in its porch, which features arched windows, reliefs, and shutters of various sizes and scales. Inside, the cathedral boasts wooden vaulted ceilings and stained glass windows that create a reverent atmosphere. Currently, the cathedral serves as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Douala, which encompasses the coastline, western province, and certain central areas of the country.

Cathèdrale Notre Dame du Rosaire, Mbalmayo

Also known as Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, this building was constructed from 1934 to 1946 under the French Spiritan mission. It later became the cathedral of the Diocese of Mbalmayo after its establishment in 1961. The cathedral features a medieval Gothic aesthetic, characterized by thick terracotta brick walls and slim arched fenestrations. The facade of the building is iconic in Mbalmayo, with a towering singular tower and a large entrance door. The exterior showcases intricate brickwork, highlighting the local participation and construction methods used to interpret a European style.

Edea Cathedral

The small cathedral of Edéa is situated on the banks of the Sanaga River and was established in 1993 along with other new dioceses. It is a church that follows the same architectural style as the one in Douala but with a more modest design.

Also Influenced by the Byzantine style in a simplified manner, this cathedral features a unique singular bell tower that rises to four levels. The tower is centrally located on the frontal facade of the structure, with the fourth level offset from the facade and topped with a dome. On top of the tower, there is a terrace that supports a round open aedicula, reminiscent of neo-roman architecture and is completed with a cross. The tower also serves as the main entrance, welcoming visitors with a porch. Its vertical planes are highlighted in gray and pink, creating a sense of volume.

Inside, the nave is illuminated by numerous stained glass windows and clerestory openings, as well as high-side aisles. The ceiling is made of wooden slats on a metal frame, the nave is supported by tall square pillars, and the altar is located under a high-ceiling apse.

Kumbo Cathedral

Built in the 1950s, the Kumbo Cathedral is an impressive building located on top of a hill in the square, dominating the city. Since its establishment in 1983, it has served as the seat of the bishopric of Kumbo. The cathedral exemplifies medieval Gothic architecture in Cameroon, featuring thick brick walls and small arched fenestrations. Its facade is striking, adorned with large arches and a towering spire. The construction of the tower, using local brickwork, pushed the boundaries of multi-story buildings at that time. Situated on a hill and accessed by climbing multiple steps, the cathedral is seen as a solid and sacred place of refuge, commanding reverence from the people of Kumbo.

Other churches in the country, such as the Doume Cathedral, Paroisse Saint-Esprit De Mvolye, and L'église de Bonjongo (Bonjongo church), also exhibit the influence of Gothic and Byzantine styles in their development. The introduction of this architecture through foreign religion and colonial forms of government had positive effects in certain aspects. It pushed the boundaries of construction ideals accepted by local communities and inspired the use of indigenous materials in aspiring buildings, fostering a desire and ambition for these materials in architecture. However, these styles also brought European embellishments that were difficult to reconcile with the local communities' meanings and needs. As a result, some of these buildings were left plain and without decoration as the communities negotiated the integration of this new religion into their society.