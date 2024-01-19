Interspecies Design: Developing Materials That Allow the Growth and Inhabitation of Non-human Species

Save this picture! Opt Oog Column / Blast Studio. Image Courtesy of Blast Studio

In architectural design, our interactions with non-human organisms have predominantly involved creating barriers to exclude them from the human realm. What if we were to adopt a different approach? Interspecies design is a movement that puts non-human organisms—fungi, insects, and various animals—on an equal footing with humans. This design philosophy provides frameworks that foster non-hierarchical relationships with other species. By doing so, it cultivates empathy for other life forms and shifts our perspective on the world around us. It aims not only for a net-zero approach but also seeks collaboration with non-human organisms to develop environments beneficial to all. Below, explore some emerging material technologies designed to benefit both humans and other life forms.

Mycelium is a network of fungi fabricated through a biotechnological process. It can be grown by inoculating it on raw agricultural elements like straw, grains, coffee granules, or sawdust. The temperature, humidity, and access to oxygen and light can highly affect this biomaterial's shape, formation, and properties. This material is being widely researched and has the potential to serve many different purposes depending on the way it is engineered. It has been shown to be suitable both as a fire retardant and structurally, which is why several companies are already working to develop certified insulation and acoustic panels from mycelium.

Blast Studio in London has shown it can be formed into any shape, grow mushrooms, and potentially foster other types of life. The studio collects used coffee cups and uses them as 3D-printable bio-material. They then inoculate it with mycelium and 3D print it into shapes, allowing the organism to grow. The form of the wrinkles in the columns is developed to provide it with structural capacity and enough shade and humidity to support mycelium growth. Since the mycelium inoculated on the structure is alive, the column can grow mushrooms. The material is then dried out to create a load-bearing bearing element. One of their future projects involves the design of an outdoor pavilion that uses the same technology to create intricate shapes that can foster other forms of life as well.

"Econcrete" is a concrete technology engineered to foster marine life on shore infrastructure. It uses chemically engineered concrete admixtures and molds that create complex surface textures to promote the growth of organisms like oysters, corals, and barnacles. The shape, texture, and engineered concrete mixture enable the development of ecosystems around infrastructure. On top of supporting healthy marine life, it also adds a layer of structural bio-protection to the infrastructure, adding to its stability and longevity.

"Living Breakwaters" in New York used this technology to create a breakwater infrastructure in Staten Island. Consisting of 2,400 linear feet of near-shore breakwaters along the south shore of Staten Island, it was developed to break waves, reduce the erosion of the shoreline, and provide a range of habitat spaces for oysters, fin fish, and other marine species. Oysters play a significant role in the design since once their population expands over time, it will lead to denser breakwaters that will offer increased shoreline protection.

At UVA, researchers are developing a way to 3D print seed-mixed soul to grow plants. Their prototypes use "soil ink," composed of local soils and plants mixed with water. Over time, these structures sprout and become covered in greenery. This technology has the potential to embed architecture with active biomaterials and ecosystems. According to UVA, if used as green walls and roofs, it could also bring in benefits like natural insulation and flood prevention.

Bee bricks are bricks developed to accommodate solitary bees. They were designed by Green&Blue, a company that creates products for integrating birds, bats, and bees into buildings. These blocks replace a brick in the wall and provide a nesting place for solitary bees. According to green&blue, bees have nested in crumbling brick-and-mortar work for years. This product creates intentional nooks and crannies for these species to find homes. This product attempts to address a decline in bee population in the UK, created by changes in land use, which has led to habitat loss. While there has been some debate on the effectiveness of these bricks by scientists, there is hope that this is an opportunity to study this type of approach further and explore its long-term risks and benefits.

Leaving behind a human-centric approach to design may never be possible due to our inherent bias. Still, it is essential to unlearn our hierarchical way of thinking regarding the world around us and other species, a way of thinking that has only proven to be disastrous. Recognizing humanity's place within a larger network of living organisms is key to building a more resilient architecture.