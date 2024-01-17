Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture

A historic symbol of the industrial age, the sawtooth roof is a lasting legacy of architectural history. Although a functional invention born from necessity nearly 200 years ago, the iconic shape is enjoying a renaissance in many contemporary projects.

Made up of many long, thin roofs with irregular pitches laid alongside each other, a sawtooth roof positions its steeper edges – filled with glass panels – away from the equator. This allows large buildings to control their solar gain by omitting direct sunlight, while still allowing uniform indirect natural light to fill an entire interior area.

First introduced in the mid-19th century, the sawtooth roof made it possible to fill single-story, deep-plan factory buildings with natural light. With electrical wiring still in its infancy, factory spaces could now be built big enough to house large steam-powered machinery and filled with enough light to operate them safely, making sawtooth roofs historically key to the period’s ongoing industrial growth.

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 2 of 19
The sawtooth roofline of the Multisports Center in Tarbes cuts into skyline with a serrated edge. Image © Pedro Pegenaute

Drawing a Memorable Skyline

While the clerestory windows in each ‘tooth’ may have been the main purpose of the roof’s design, there were additional aesthetic advantages to their shape too. The graphical line drawn by the roof, for example, filled the skylines of industrial towns with a memorable topographic character.

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 3 of 19
The light from a sawtooth roof's skylights highlights its underside features at the Sandi Simon Center for Dance. Image © Eric Staudenmaier

Lighting Up a Roof’s Exposed Strut Work

By replacing the steeper edge of the roof’s pitch with glass, the complex strut and beam work on the underside of the opposing non-glazed sections are lit up for those underneath to appreciate. These distinctive aesthetic characteristics of the sawtooth roof, along with its functionality, make it a period feature many architects of factory restoration projects are keen to hold onto.

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 7 of 19
Original sawtooth roofs in ex-factory buildings have good value for adaptive reuse projects

Retaining Part of a Building’s Past, and Putting it to Good Use

With sustainability and wellbeing two of the biggest drivers of modern architectural planning, sawtooth roofs are not simply a historic remnant of a bygone age kept around for the sake of tradition or a rose-tinted view of the past. With the ability to reduce a building’s energy costs, while also improving its aesthetics, ex-factories featuring sawtooth roofs are popular with developers of adaptive reuse projects. Meanwhile, with the clean lines and harsh angles adhering to contemporary aesthetics, the technique is more regularly being introduced to new-build projects too.

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 10 of 19
The Sanand Factory's sawtooth roof houses solar panels which generate up to 50% of its energy demands. Image Courtesy of Studio Saar

Contemporary Uses For Traditional Sawtooth Roofs: Solar Energy Efficiency

The original design of the sawtooth roof was intended to block out harsh direct sunlight to keep the factory floors cool. However, instead of allowing all that direct sunlight to simply bounce away, the pitched roof sections are the perfect surface to install efficient solar panels, meaning a modern sawtooth roof can help produce a building’s energy, as well as reduce its use.

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 5 of 19
The JD.com HQ building's three stacked stories alternate the direction of a sawtooth facade. Image © Schran Images

Advantages of Sawtooth Facades as Well as Roofs

In contemporary architecture, the advantages of sawtooth roofs are not restricted to just the tops of large buildings. By including the same sawtooth pattern on a building’s facade instead of the roof, the light, heat, and even sound that enters the building can be similarly controlled. In large residential properties, for example, individual properties can be pivoted away from direct sunlight and towards a better view, or partly set back to provide a healthier size of outdoor balcony without diminishing acoustic privacy.

Examples of contemporary or restoration projects featuring sawtooth roofs and facades:

Large Spaces Filled With Light

Made by NRE / Houben / van Mierlo

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 12 of 19
© Bas Gijselhart

Ziggurat and Rhomboid Buildings London Design District / Mole Architects

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 13 of 19
© C2 Ziggurat. Image © Nick Guttridge

Drawing in the Sky

Soul Art Center / TEMP

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 14 of 19
© Weiqi Jin

Vizafogo Pavilion and Ecopark / Archikon Architects

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 19 of 19
© Balázs Danyi

Lighting Up the Underside of a Roof

Multisports center in Tarbes / IDOM

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 8 of 19
© Pedro Pegenaute

Sandi Simon Center for Dance at Chapman University / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 9 of 19
© Eric Staudenmaier

Retaining a Building’s Industrial Past

The Beams Cultural Center / Broadwick Live

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 15 of 19
© Henry Woide

The Transformation of the Former Qianshao Weaving Factory / TJAD Original Design Studio

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 16 of 19
© ZY Architectural Photography

Increasing a Building’s Energy Efficiency With Solar Panels

CABQ International District Library / RMKM Architecture

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 17 of 19
© Patrick Coulie

Sanand Factory / Studio Saar

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 4 of 19
Courtesy of Studio Saar

Sawtooth Facades

Danubio Budapest Building / T2.a Architects

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 18 of 19
© Zsolt Batár

JD.com Headquarters / gmp Architects

The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture - Image 11 of 19
© Schran Images

Find these projects with sawtooth roofs and facades in this ArchDaily folder created by the author

James Wormald
Author

"The Legacy of the Sawtooth Roof, an Icon of Industrial Architecture" 17 Jan 2024.

