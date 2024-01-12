OODA Reveals Design for Mixed-Use Vertical Village in Tirana, Albania

OODA has released images of Hora Vertikale, a new project planned for the Albanian capital city incorporating residential units arranged vertically surrounded by a new park and featuring a diverse range of amenities. The design stacks seven types of cubes, each measuring seven stories in height and defined by a distinct visual identity inspired by both urban and rural elements. The project, developed in collaboration with local architects Artech, has received planning permission, and construction is expected to begin in early spring.

+ 8

The first phase of the building process includes the construction of thirteen cubes, each measuring 22.5m by 22.5m. The slightly disarranged composition of the cubes gives a dynamic and playful image to the ensemble. The height of the cubes was chosen to reflect the average height characteristic for most buildings in Tirana. The project aims to showcase the diversity of the city while offering a visually engaging image when perceived from both a distance and up close.

With an above-ground area of 55,000 sqm and a height of 140m, Hora Vertikale is imagined as a vertical settlement, or ‘Hora’ in ancient Albanian. The structure strives to become a landmark element well-engrained in the complex urban fabric, as its image is an abstract reflection of the dynamic character of the city

The project is also based on principles of sustainability. It prioritizes locally sourced materials from Albania to minimize the carbon footprint associated with long-haul transportation and to support the local economy. Greenery plays an important role in the intervention, as the building is set to be surrounded by ample vegetation and a local park available to both residents and visitors. This supports the project’s aim of engaging the neighboring local communities.

Previously, Portuguese architecture studio OODA collaborated with MVRDV for the winning proposal to transform a former refinery in Portugal into a green and innovative district with housing, a university campus, and a large park, among various facilities. The office has also revealed the design of the headquarters of the Portuguese Professional Football League in Oporto, designed to become a statement in its urban environment and hep activate the adjacent neighborhoods.