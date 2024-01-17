Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Water is indispensable for all forms of life on Earth, as it plays a vital role in maintaining biological processes, supporting ecosystems, and contributing to human well-being. Additionally, water holds cultural significance in many societies, being associated with rituals and ceremonies and carrying diverse symbolic meanings.

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 2 of 22Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 3 of 22Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 4 of 22Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 5 of 22Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - More Images+ 17

When present in urban public spaces, water-related elements also offer various benefits. For instance, they can help improve air quality by capturing and removing dust and pollutants, which is particularly advantageous in urban areas with high pollution levels. Water incorporated in the form of rain gardens or permeable surfaces can aid in managing stormwater runoff, reducing the risk of floods and contributing to sustainable water management practices. Additionally, water resources can play a crucial role in cooling the surrounding environment, helping to mitigate the urban heat island effect, a strategy of particular interest in the era of the climate changes we are currently experiencing.

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 16 of 22
Parque Nanhua Glimmer / Atelier Let's + JR Architects. © YuChen Chao

In addition to the benefits related to sustainability and ecology, water resources can significantly enhance the appeal of public spaces by providing a sense of playfulness and tranquility. Scientifically proven, the sight and sound of flowing water have a calming effect on people, creating a more relaxed and enjoyable environment, which contributes to stress reduction and promotes mental well-being in urban settings. In this regard, water features in public spaces often become gathering points, fostering social interaction and community engagement. Public spaces with water elements attract residents and visitors, creating opportunities for socialization and community building. At the interface between users and the built environment, the presence of water can also serve as an educational tool for water conservation, ecology, and sustainability. Interpretive signage and educational programs can be integrated into the design to increase awareness of environmental issues.

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 9 of 22
Parque Madureira / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende

With so many benefits arising from incorporating water into public spaces, it is evident that this natural element enriches urban projects by offering welcoming, comforting, fun, or surprising experiences. These experiences vary according to the intention of each space, showcasing the diverse roles that water resources can assume in cities.

Check out a selection of urban projects that incorporate water in their designs.

Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park / AUBE CONCEPTION

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 6 of 22
Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park / AUBE CONCEPTION. Aqueduct. Imagem © Tianpei Zeng

Hyperlane Linear Sky Park / ASPECT Studios

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 3 of 22
Hyperlane Linear Sky Park / ASPECT Studios. © Bing Lu

V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 22 of 22
V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture. © Norbert Tukaj

Parque Madureira / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 10 of 22
Parque Madureira / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende

Nanhua Glimmer Park / Atelier Let's + JR Architects

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 4 of 22
Parque Nanhua Glimmer / Atelier Let's + JR Architects. © YuChen Chao

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 21 of 22
Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek. © Tomasz Zakrzewski

Tainan Spring / MVRDV

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 2 of 22
Tainan Spring / MVRDV. © Daria Scagliola

Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park / Turenscape

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 11 of 22
Qunli Stormwater Wetland Park / Turenscape. © Turenscape

Waterline Park / Lab D+H

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 14 of 22
Parque Waterline / Lab D+H. © Bing Lu

Rachel de Queiroz Park / Architectus S/S

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 12 of 22
Rachel de Queiroz Park / Architectus S/S. © Joana França

Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 15 of 22
Skanderbeg Square / 51N4E. © Filip Dujardin

Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 17 of 22
Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. © Rasmus Hjortshøj

Ogmios City Public Space / DO ARCHITECTS

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 19 of 22
Ogmios City Public Space / DO ARCHITECTS. © Norbert Tukaj

Yangpu Riverside Public Space / Da landscape

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 5 of 22
Yangpu Riverside Public Space / Da landscape. © Chill Shine

Guangzhou Vanke Centre Water Feature Artwork / Sushui Design

Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs - Image 20 of 22
Guangzhou Vanke Centre Water Feature Artwork / Sushui Design. © DID Studio

Image gallery

