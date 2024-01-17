Water in Public Spaces: 15 Urban Projects That Incorporate Water Resources in Their Designs

Save this picture! Parque Waterline / Lab D+H. © Bing Lu

Water is indispensable for all forms of life on Earth, as it plays a vital role in maintaining biological processes, supporting ecosystems, and contributing to human well-being. Additionally, water holds cultural significance in many societies, being associated with rituals and ceremonies and carrying diverse symbolic meanings.

+ 17

When present in urban public spaces, water-related elements also offer various benefits. For instance, they can help improve air quality by capturing and removing dust and pollutants, which is particularly advantageous in urban areas with high pollution levels. Water incorporated in the form of rain gardens or permeable surfaces can aid in managing stormwater runoff, reducing the risk of floods and contributing to sustainable water management practices. Additionally, water resources can play a crucial role in cooling the surrounding environment, helping to mitigate the urban heat island effect, a strategy of particular interest in the era of the climate changes we are currently experiencing.

In addition to the benefits related to sustainability and ecology, water resources can significantly enhance the appeal of public spaces by providing a sense of playfulness and tranquility. Scientifically proven, the sight and sound of flowing water have a calming effect on people, creating a more relaxed and enjoyable environment, which contributes to stress reduction and promotes mental well-being in urban settings. In this regard, water features in public spaces often become gathering points, fostering social interaction and community engagement. Public spaces with water elements attract residents and visitors, creating opportunities for socialization and community building. At the interface between users and the built environment, the presence of water can also serve as an educational tool for water conservation, ecology, and sustainability. Interpretive signage and educational programs can be integrated into the design to increase awareness of environmental issues.

With so many benefits arising from incorporating water into public spaces, it is evident that this natural element enriches urban projects by offering welcoming, comforting, fun, or surprising experiences. These experiences vary according to the intention of each space, showcasing the diverse roles that water resources can assume in cities.

Check out a selection of urban projects that incorporate water in their designs.