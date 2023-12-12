Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet

Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet

Save
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

In July 2023, around one-third of the 45 beds at the Phoenix, Arizona Burn Center were filled with individuals who had sustained severe burns from falling on the city's asphalt streets. Public alerts were issued to caution residents about the hazards of extreme heat, leading to temperatures of up to 82°C on a summer afternoon, just below the boiling point, affecting asphalt, concrete, and sidewalks. The hospital director emphasized the rapid occurrence of severe burns, explaining that a mere fraction of a second of contact with these surfaces could lead to injury. Such burns resulted from both accidental stumbling on the streets and fainting induced by the intense heat.

It is painful to realize, but in this moment of drastic climate change, our city model has proven to be a hindrance that gravely harms its residents.

Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 2 of 19Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 3 of 19Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 4 of 19Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 5 of 19Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - More Images+ 14

For quite some time, we have recognized the positive effects of urban green spaces, interaction with nature, water, and soil, and the associated health and well-being benefits for residents living next to parks. The significance of this matter has been further underscored, particularly in the aftermath of the panic induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the present moment once again highlights the influence of our urban models on modern life, now grappling with unprecedented extreme temperatures.

The outlook for the future is disheartening. According to the United Nations, without intervention, we are on track to reach an average temperature of 3.7°C higher than the pre-industrial revolution period by the year 2100. This trajectory threatens entire ecosystems and appears to jeopardize our urban way of life. In this context, as architects and urban planners, we bear the responsibility, among other environmental concerns, to adapt our cities to this evolving reality.

Recognizing the magnitude of the challenge, in recent years at ArchDaily, we've endeavored to tackle the issue from various angles. One notable article, How to Adapt Cities to Extreme Heat, explored compelling strategies to address this challenge, including the significance of green spaces, the revival of traditional cooling methods, and the use of light colors. Another noteworthy piece introduced the concept of urban oases as potential solutions to alleviate thermal stress caused by heat for individuals in public spaces - this encompasses not only those experiencing homelessness but also pedestrians who spend extended hours commuting through the city.

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 11 of 19
Parque Madureira / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende

Regardless of the strategy applied or the scale of the intervention, one undeniable fact stands out: we must examine our cities and design resilient spaces that signify an improved quality of life rather than pose risks to the physical well-being of their residents.

Keeping this challenge in focus, we provide a list below of urban projects that are examples of public spaces ready to tackle the challenges of an overheated planet. These projects offer users vegetated surfaces, natural materials, water elements, and extensive shaded areas.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 4 of 19
Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates. © Toshiyuki Yano

Parque Esmeralda: Community Garden Project / CAW Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 14 of 19
Pomar Comunitário, Parque Esmeralda / CAW Arquitectos. © Rodrigo Werner

Parque Madureira / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 10 of 19
Parque Madureira / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende

Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park / AUBE CONCEPTION

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 19 of 19
Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park / AUBE CONCEPTION. © Tianpei Zeng

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 7 of 19
Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek. © Tomasz Zakrzewski

Freedom Square / 501 architects

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 18 of 19
Freedom Square / 501 architects. © Norbert Tukaj

Landscape of the Future Garden / ATELIER DYJG

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 12 of 19
Landscape of the Future Garden / ATELIER DYJG. © Holi Landscape Photography

The Australian Garden / Taylor Cullity Lethlean + Paul Thompson

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 5 of 19
The Australian Garden / Taylor Cullity Lethlean + Paul Thompson. © John Gollings

Tainan Spring / MVRDV

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 15 of 19
Tainan Spring / MVRDV. © Daria Scagliola

Benjakitti Forest Park / Turenscape + Arsomslip Community and Environmental Architect

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 3 of 19
Benjakitti Forest Park / Turenscape + Arsomslip Community and Environmental Architect. © Srirath Somsawat

White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 17 of 19
White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. © Daniil Shvedov

V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture

Save this picture!
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet - Image 9 of 19
V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture. © Norbert Tukaj

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet" [Espaços urbanos para um planeta superaquecido] 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010387/urban-spaces-for-an-overheated-planet> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags