Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet

Save this picture! Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park / AUBE CONCEPTION. © Tianpei Zeng

In July 2023, around one-third of the 45 beds at the Phoenix, Arizona Burn Center were filled with individuals who had sustained severe burns from falling on the city's asphalt streets. Public alerts were issued to caution residents about the hazards of extreme heat, leading to temperatures of up to 82°C on a summer afternoon, just below the boiling point, affecting asphalt, concrete, and sidewalks. The hospital director emphasized the rapid occurrence of severe burns, explaining that a mere fraction of a second of contact with these surfaces could lead to injury. Such burns resulted from both accidental stumbling on the streets and fainting induced by the intense heat.

It is painful to realize, but in this moment of drastic climate change, our city model has proven to be a hindrance that gravely harms its residents.

For quite some time, we have recognized the positive effects of urban green spaces, interaction with nature, water, and soil, and the associated health and well-being benefits for residents living next to parks. The significance of this matter has been further underscored, particularly in the aftermath of the panic induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the present moment once again highlights the influence of our urban models on modern life, now grappling with unprecedented extreme temperatures.

The outlook for the future is disheartening. According to the United Nations, without intervention, we are on track to reach an average temperature of 3.7°C higher than the pre-industrial revolution period by the year 2100. This trajectory threatens entire ecosystems and appears to jeopardize our urban way of life. In this context, as architects and urban planners, we bear the responsibility, among other environmental concerns, to adapt our cities to this evolving reality.

Recognizing the magnitude of the challenge, in recent years at ArchDaily, we've endeavored to tackle the issue from various angles. One notable article, How to Adapt Cities to Extreme Heat, explored compelling strategies to address this challenge, including the significance of green spaces, the revival of traditional cooling methods, and the use of light colors. Another noteworthy piece introduced the concept of urban oases as potential solutions to alleviate thermal stress caused by heat for individuals in public spaces - this encompasses not only those experiencing homelessness but also pedestrians who spend extended hours commuting through the city.

Regardless of the strategy applied or the scale of the intervention, one undeniable fact stands out: we must examine our cities and design resilient spaces that signify an improved quality of life rather than pose risks to the physical well-being of their residents.

Keeping this challenge in focus, we provide a list below of urban projects that are examples of public spaces ready to tackle the challenges of an overheated planet. These projects offer users vegetated surfaces, natural materials, water elements, and extensive shaded areas.