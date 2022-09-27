Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Square
  4. Lithuania
  5. Freedom Square / 501 architects

Freedom Square / 501 architects

Save
Freedom Square / 501 architects

Freedom Square / 501 architects - CityscapeFreedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, GardenFreedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, GardenFreedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard+ 40

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Square, Landscape Architecture
Panevėžys, Lithuania
  • Design Team : Martynas Norvila, Kęstutis Kasperavičius, Mindaugas Karanevskis, Laura Gaižutytė, Austėja Balčiūnaitė
  • City : Panevėžys
  • Country : Lithuania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Image 40 of 40
Plan

Text description provided by the architects. In 2016, the City Council of Panevėžys agreed on a major renovation of the main city square. The main idea was to create an open space, encouraging the citizens of Panevėžys to engage in outdoor activities. The pre-existing condition of the square was not compatible with the dynamic vision of the 21st-century European city. Having access to Rail Baltica railway allows the city to position itself as a strong regional center with good business opportunities and high-level quality of life standards for all residents.

Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

During the preparation for the architectural competition, City Council conducted research concluding that two-thirds of respondents either only pass by the square or spend less than 30 minutes there. Either way, visitors would rather go to restaurants and cafés on the square’s perimeter than spend time in the central part. Furthermore, many respondents have concluded that the existing square was satisfactory - only some kind of infrastructural improvements would have been beneficial. 

Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

Therefore, the design team faced a difficult task – to improve pre-existing benefits, such as large open spaces, old trees, and functional pedestrian layout with subtle architectural innovations, significantly improving the square’s attractiveness to the residents without drastically altering its existing potential.  The team has chosen to leave the historic functional layout unchanged yet improved with architectural tools of modern playful design, lighting, and natural material selection. 

Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj

Previously, the square’s perimeter was densely populated with commercial functions and the center was divided into three parts - event space, a central – city park zone, and a representational part, now dedicated for municipal events, was a public parking lot. Architects have decided to split the central part into smaller islands, enhancing each one of them with specific functions – children's playgrounds, planting islands providing calm retreats, and some more private spaces in between those islands. 

Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

The event space was completely restructured by flattening it out to remove all unnecessary stairs in the middle. Existing supporting walls were converted into an elegant staircase, thus opening up an important perspective from the historic theater to Senvagė park.  It was decided to use curved corten steel constructions to highlight the aesthetic image of the benches and make them appear to be growing out of green hills. The precise execution of bent two-directional metal structures was a real challenge.

Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

The architects faced numerous challenges during the entire process, yet they are confident that most of them were solved with the highest precision. Since this was the company’s first major project, they had to learn quickly to gain the trust of the City Council and General contractor. 501 architects are glad they had the opportunity to learn and contribute to the renewal of the Freedom Square in Panevėžys.

Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Freedom Square / 501 architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Panevėžys, Lithuania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
501 architects
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignSquareLandscape ArchitectureLithuania
Cite: "Freedom Square / 501 architects" 27 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989597/freedom-square-501-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream