World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, BeamBaraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, BeamBaraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, PatioBaraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade+ 26

Installations & Structures, Mixed Use Architecture
Osaka, Japan
Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Toshiyuki Yano

Text description provided by the architects. This is a plan for a barbecue field as a park base facility developed by the Park-PFI project. At the time of the proposal, the administration expected that the field would be located in the center of the gymnasium, baseball field, and other facilities in the park and that it would be the focal point of the bustling activity in the park.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Beam
© Toshiyuki Yano
Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 25 of 26
Plan
Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Toshiyuki Yano

The site was to be in the center of a square, sandwiched between large sports facilities such as a baseball field and a gymnasium, with no shade as far as the eye could see. Therefore, it seemed appropriate to create a place where visitors could rest, stand and hide for a while in their own way, and we wanted to create an open, shady area by the adjacent pond.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Toshiyuki Yano

We, therefore, drew an image of a grove of trees forming a gentle ring, so that the actual trees and the architecture could blend together and create a sense of unity, with many people maintaining a comfortable distance from each other, but at the same time surrounding a large open space.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 26 of 26
Section
Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Beam, Patio
© Toshiyuki Yano

As the park is surrounded by low-rise residential areas, the roofs were subdivided to a residential scale and blended into the grove.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Toshiyuki Yano

The subdivided roof structure is a network of sloping columns without walls, aiming to create the perception of blending into the trees and entering the grove while bearing the horizontal forces as a whole. It is hoped that the park will become the focal point of the park as well as a place of relaxation in a dense residential area, involving the existing tents and administration building.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Image 24 of 26
Plan - Site
Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick
© Toshiyuki Yano

The proposal that started this project was made during the Corona Disaster in October 2020, and we and other participants - within the team - discussed the importance and potential of the park in the city center as the plan was developed. The function requested by the administration was a barbecue field, but beyond that, we sought to find ways to expand the role that the city park of the future could play, such as yoga and stretching accounts, a base for healthy food education activities, and various community gatherings in connection with the sports that take place in the park.

Baraike Park Base Facility / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Toshiyuki Yano

