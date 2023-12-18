Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
2023's AD Classics: Year in Review

Architecture Classics showcased on ArchDaily serve as essential archives of architectural marvels, offering a window into the past. These classics showcase our collective design wisdom and innovation globally, enriching our design knowledge. In fact, through the acknowledgment and appreciation of different styles, functions, and narratives embedded within these structures, our view of architecture and its impact worldwide can become more comprehensive.

Within ArchDaily’s extensive list of Architectural Classics, 2023 saw the exploration of 16 diverse typologies. From public landmarks like Mies Van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion to the Julio Mario Sant Domingo Cultural Center and the Biblioteca El Tintal by Bermùdez Arquitectos, showcasing the power of public infrastructure. Structures such as Mariano Moreno’s National Library and Oscar Niemeyer’s Aeronautics Center highlight the eclectic nature of these classics.

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 2 of 172023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 3 of 172023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 4 of 172023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 5 of 172023's AD Classics: Year in Review - More Images+ 12

Read on to discover 16 AD Classics explored and examined during 2023, from Public Landmarks to Residential Architecture.

Public Landmarks

Architecture Classics: Barcelona Pavilion / Mies Van der Rohe

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 13 of 17
via Flickr- user - gandolas. Used under Creative Commons

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 16 of 17
© Enrique Guzmán | Exterior – North facade.

Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 14 of 17
© Enrique Guzmán | Exterior - Facade.

Architecture Classics: Library and Auditorium at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University / Bermúdez Arquitectos

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 10 of 17
© Enrique Guzmán | Exterior – aerial photo of the plaza area.

Architecture Classics: 500 Club / Oscar Niemeyer

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 3 of 17
© Nelson Kon | Gas Station.

Architectural Classics: Mariano Moreno National Library / Clorindo Testa + Francisco Bullrich + Alicia Cazzaniga

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 6 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar | Biblioteca Nacional Mariano Moreno.

Architecture Classics: Aeronautics Technical Center / Oscar Niemeyer

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 7 of 17
Courtesy of ITA Laboratories. Source- Brasil Constroi. Digitized by the Hemeroteca of the National Library (BN)

Residential Architecture

AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 12 of 17
© Arturo Arrieta

Architecture Classics: Torres del Parque / Rogelio Salmona

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 9 of 17
via Flickr user- sbstnchïng. Used under Creative Commons

Architecture Classics: Copan Building / Oscar Niemeyer

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 11 of 17
Courtesy of Cortesia de Arquivo

Architecture Classics: Gilardi House / Luis Barragán

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 15 of 17
© Eduardo Luque

Architecture Classics: Casa-Estudio Luis Barragán / Luis Barragán

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 4 of 17
via Flickr- LrBln. Used under Creative Commons

The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 17 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar | Marcone House (1928). Photograph 2023.

Architecture Classics: Study House for Artists / Antonio Bonet + Horacio Vera Barros and Abel López Chas

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 8 of 17
© Federico Kulekdjian

Architecture Classics: 7 Sisters Housing Complex / Hugo Boetsch + Jorge Elton

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 5 of 17
© Victoria Riquelme

Architecture Classics: The Benedictine Monastery Chapel / Gabriel Guarda, Martin Correa

2023's AD Classics: Year in Review - Image 2 of 17
© Fabian Dejtiar | Capilla del Monasterio Benedictino / Gabriel Guarda, Martín Correa. 2022.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

"When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911."

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

