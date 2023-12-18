2023's AD Classics: Year in Review

Architecture Classics showcased on ArchDaily serve as essential archives of architectural marvels, offering a window into the past. These classics showcase our collective design wisdom and innovation globally, enriching our design knowledge. In fact, through the acknowledgment and appreciation of different styles, functions, and narratives embedded within these structures, our view of architecture and its impact worldwide can become more comprehensive.
Within ArchDaily’s extensive list of Architectural Classics, 2023 saw the exploration of 16 diverse typologies. From public landmarks like Mies Van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion to the Julio Mario Sant Domingo Cultural Center and the Biblioteca El Tintal by Bermùdez Arquitectos, showcasing the power of public infrastructure. Structures such as Mariano Moreno’s National Library and Oscar Niemeyer’s Aeronautics Center highlight the eclectic nature of these classics.
Read on to discover 16 AD Classics explored and examined during 2023, from Public Landmarks to Residential Architecture.
Related ArticleThe 21 Most Anticipated Projects of 2024
Public Landmarks
Architecture Classics: Barcelona Pavilion / Mies Van der Rohe
Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos
Architecture Classics: Biblioteca El Tintal / Bermúdez Arquitectos
Architecture Classics: Library and Auditorium at Jorge Tadeo Lozano University / Bermúdez Arquitectos
Architecture Classics: 500 Club / Oscar Niemeyer
Architectural Classics: Mariano Moreno National Library / Clorindo Testa + Francisco Bullrich + Alicia Cazzaniga
Architecture Classics: Aeronautics Technical Center / Oscar Niemeyer
Residential Architecture
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán
Architecture Classics: Torres del Parque / Rogelio Salmona
Architecture Classics: Copan Building / Oscar Niemeyer
Architecture Classics: Gilardi House / Luis Barragán
Architecture Classics: Casa-Estudio Luis Barragán / Luis Barragán
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity
Architecture Classics: Study House for Artists / Antonio Bonet + Horacio Vera Barros and Abel López Chas
Architecture Classics: 7 Sisters Housing Complex / Hugo Boetsch + Jorge Elton
Architecture Classics: The Benedictine Monastery Chapel / Gabriel Guarda, Martin Correa
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.
"When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911."
Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.