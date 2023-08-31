Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos

The intervention project includes the design of the Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center and Public Library, as well as the 6-hectare San José de Bavaria recreational park. With its completion, a new recreational and cultural hub was established for the Suba area and the city.

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 2 of 33
Exterior – Main staircase. Image © Enrique Guzmán

The proposed building within the park is set back 40 meters from the road due to the existing eucalyptus trees. Within this setback, public spaces are developed, featuring vegetation and pavement with varying colors and textures, as well as a staircase for transit and relaxation.

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 15 of 33
Interior – Staircase. Image © Enrique Guzmán

The Cultural Center, a donation from the Santo Domingo family, houses two main activities situated on either side of a high-ceilinged lobby that captures northern views and sunlight. On the left side of the central space, marked by a cloakroom, there is a megabiblioteca from the Bibliored system. On the right, indicated by a ticket booth, there are two theaters: one with an experimental nature for 400 people, and another for multiple uses with variable acoustics, capable of hosting opera performances for 1300 people. In the basement, there are 320 parking spaces and technical services.

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 4 of 33
Exterior – Night. Image © Enrique Guzmán

The materials utilized in the complex are durable. The light-colored concrete reflects the Bogotá light and doesn't demand maintenance. However, this same brightness of the bush-hammered limestone aggregate hinders its application on stages. The theaters presented here contrast materially from the rest of the cultural complex due to a reddish additive integrated into the exposed concrete in both interior and exterior spaces. Meticulous craftsmanship with formwork leads to numerous aesthetic and practical innovations. For instance, the cavities left by the formwork in the walls transform into delicate apertures for the passage of light, achieved by inserting small test tubes with double caps.

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 20 of 33
Axonometría. Image Cortesía de Daniel Bermúdez
Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 33 of 33
Cross section 6-6
Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 22 of 33
Theater - Lighting / natural ventilation diagram. Image © Arquitectura y Bioclimática

In the constructed ensemble, and particularly in the reading rooms, the treatment of light is fundamental. Thanks to the intentional separation between plates and walls, it is possible to anticipate that sun rays fall upon walkways rather than spaces. In the children's reading room, a sculptural skylight provides white surfaces at a 45-degree angle that reflect sunlight, avoiding direct contact.

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 18 of 33
Interior – Circulations. Image © Enrique Guzmán

In theaters, the technical and spatial deployment is astonishing. Consistent with a long stage tradition, the auditorium with a horseshoe layout maintains a maximum distance of 22 meters between the audience and the actors, a measurement that allows for recognizing gestures. While the large stage provides all creative possibilities for theatrical directors, the backstage area is managed with the rationality typical of a production area.

Architecture Classics: Julio Mario Santo Domingo Cultural Center / Bermúdez Arquitectos - Image 8 of 33
Exterior – Public space and building. Image © Enrique Guzmán
Bogotá, Colombia

Cl. 170 #67-51, Bogotá, Colombia

Bermúdez Arquitectos
