Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán

AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán

Save
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán

AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard, PatioAD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, ChairAD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, WindowsAD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, WindowsAD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - More Images+ 39

Mexico City, Mexico

Although the work of Mexican architect Luis Barragán is internationally recognized and studied due to his invaluable commitment to the architecture of his time and his context until just a couple of years ago, much of the built work and even the design processes represented a great mystery due to the lack of dissemination and documentation. However, currently, due to different efforts, it is possible to study the legacy of his architecture from a contemporary perspective that unveils the permanence of his gestures, laying the foundations for shaping the identity of what is now known worldwide as "Mexican architecture."

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Arturo Arrieta

One of these little-explored examples is the case of Casa Ortega, a building constructed between 1940 and 1942, which was inhabited by Barragán from 1942 to 1947. It is a residential space inspired by the courtyards and gardens of the Alhambra and the Generalife, which has preserved its original design, as well as its vibrant colors and the natural plant variations that have inhabited it over the years. Currently, this space is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known as "Luis Barragán's best-kept secret."

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Exterior Photography
© Arturo Arrieta

This project is the first in which the Mexican architect worked for himself, representing a great laboratory of experiments and gestures that would shape the seal that positioned him as one of the most recognized architects worldwide. In addition, the great landscape work carried out in this place reveals a profound sensitivity to gardens and the contemplation of nature. In 1947, this house was sold to Mr. Alfredo Ortega, a silversmith from Mexico City, to raise capital for the "Jardines del Pedregal" project.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Arturo Arrieta

In 1941, I created my first garden in Mexico City. I acquired a plot of land with various slopes, complemented and leveled various platforms to create a garden in compartments, recalling the beauty of the patios and gardens of the Alhambra and the Generalife.
- Luis Barragán

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Patio, Beam
© Arturo Arrieta

This project is a labyrinth full of visual surprises and perspectives that offer an extremely interesting experience to the body through thermal sensations provoked by the textures of the spaces, colors, and microclimates in the courtyards. Clear intentions are revealed to bring the garden inside the house using large windows and to bring the house outside with the semi-covered terraces that embrace these thresholds between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Arturo Arrieta

The architecture of this house allows us to observe vernacular and colonial gestures, with details that transport you to the first houses designed by Luis Barragán in Guadalajara. Elements of his modern architecture from the 1930s to 1940s are also observed, and with other architectural elements, it gives clues to his next and final stage, the most well-known, which led him to culminate in the neighboring Casa-Estudio. To this day, the original furniture designed by Clara Porset, Michael Van Beuren, George Nelson, Luis Barragán, and his cabinetmaker Eleuterio Cortez is preserved.

Save this picture!
AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán - Interior Photography, Windows
© Arturo Arrieta

The house has preserved its original design along with the gardens that, after almost 80 years, have remained with the natural and intentional plant variations that time and its inhabitants have given it. Despite this and the aggressive modification of its surroundings, the harmony and strength of the initial landscape project are so great that even today these gardens are as impressive as they must have been when they were originally created.

For more information and guided tours, visit Casa Ortega.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gral. Francisco Ramírez 22, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Daniel Garza al Poniente, Miguel Hidalgo, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Luis Barragan
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsArchitecture ClassicsMexico

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsArchitecture ClassicsMexico
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "AD Classics: Ortega Garden House / Luis Barragán" [Clásicos de Arquitectura: Casa Jardín Ortega / Luis Barragán] 11 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004491/ad-classics-ortega-garden-house-luis-barragan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags