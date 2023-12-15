Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023

From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023

Save
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023

Innovative materials play a crucial role in shaping the future of architecture. They offer not only novel ways to craft buildings but also sustainable and efficient solutions to address pressing environmental challenges. Architects and designers are now more than ever exploring and integrating innovative materials into their projects. By harnessing the unique properties of these materials, they create structures with new visual languages while also being environmentally friendly.

As part of our year-in-review, we reflect on the innovative materials that were featured. These materials delved into the concepts of recycling agro-waste, adapting bio-based products, transforming local materials, and decarbonizing concrete. The objective was not only to offer alternatives to traditional construction practices but also to help reduce carbon emissions and promote a more sustainable built environment. In this dynamic field, these materials demonstrate the potential to revolutionize building design and construction in diverse contexts, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future.

From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 2 of 10From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 3 of 10From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 4 of 10From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 5 of 10From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - More Images+ 5

Read on for innovative materials featured in 2023

Related Article

10 Start-ups Creating Innovative and Sustainable Building Materials, from Mycelium Bricks to Water Purifying Tiles

From Agro-Waste to Sustainable Structures: Concrete Alternatives Made from Sugarcane

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 8 of 10
Sugarcrete compressed blocks. Image © Sugarcrete™

Exploring Local Material in Contemporary Architecture: PWDC Transforms Building Surfaces in Nigeria

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 5 of 10
Abijo Mosque, Lagos showing laterite texture. Image © Mujib Ojeifo

3D Printing Lightweight, Insulated Walls Using Cement-Free Mineral Foam

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 2 of 10
3D Printed Cement-free mineral foam. Image © Hyuk Sung Kwon

Willow Technologies Transforms Agricultural By-Products Into Building Materials in Ghana

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 3 of 10
Installation "Healing Meadow". Courtesy of Mae-Ling Lokko. Image © Selma Gurbuz

Symbiocene Living: Exploring the Potential of Mycelium Blocks for Sustainable Architecture

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 9 of 10
Everyday objects made from mycelium bio-composites. Image © George Fielding Photography

Innovations and Potential of CPC Panels in Decarbonizing Concrete Construction

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 7 of 10
CPC (Carbon Prestressed Concrete). Image © ZHAW

Carbon Neutral Concrete by Seratech for Sustainable Construction

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 4 of 10
Seratech carbon-negative concrete samples. Image © Helene Sandberg

Turning Corn Waste Into an Innovative Bio-Based Material

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 10 of 10
Corn-based material. Image © Cortesia de CornWall

Environmentally Friendly Materials: 8 New Products To Reduce Carbon Emissions

Save this picture!
From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 - Image 6 of 10
Luffa Fibres. Image © The living

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paul Yakubu
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Paul Yakubu. "From Agro-Waste to Decarbonization: The Innovative Materials Featured in 2023 " 15 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011030/from-agro-waste-to-decarbonization-the-innovative-materials-featured-in-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags