© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  3. Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Well-planned lighting makes all the difference in an interior design project, impacting various aspects. It goes beyond mere aesthetics to play a crucial role in creating atmospheres capable of influencing and altering people's emotions and perceptions within spaces. While direct lighting can provide overall and uniform brightness, ensuring proper illumination for daily activities, indirect lighting offers a more subtle and effective approach, which creates cozy, gentle, and pleasant environments.

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 2 of 18Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 3 of 18Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 4 of 18Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 5 of 18Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - More Images+ 13

Lighting can enhance architectural features, highlight decorative elements, and even transform small spaces into more expansive and inviting environments. The right light in the right places can significantly improve functionality, providing adequate brightness for specific activities such as reading, work, or relaxation. In interior design projects, indirect lighting adds depth, texture, and a sense of warmth, making it an essential element for creating cozier environments.

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 12 of 18
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In this context, built-in indirect lighting in woodwork and furniture has become increasingly popular. This versatile technique has numerous possible applications, offering elegance and sophistication to individual pieces and the entire space. When applied to elements such as niches, panels, shelves, and headboards, indirect lighting allows for a gentle dispersion of light, transforming the atmosphere by creating a sense of comfort and well-being.

Illuminated niches can highlight art and decoration pieces, creating focal points in a space. Panels with indirect lighting can serve as a backdrop for the living room or enhance items like the television, turning the wall into a central and elegant feature. In headboards, for instance, lighting can function as a soft reading light, allowing residents to enjoy a good book before bedtime without disturbing or emphasizing the brightness of the tranquil bedroom environment.

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 6 of 18
Lumini Rio / studio mk27 © Reinaldo Cóser

Indirect lighting can be valuable for interior design projects, adding aesthetics, comfort, and coziness to woodwork and furniture. It is possible to transform any space into a welcoming and elegant environment by integrating this technique thoughtfully and creatively. In this approach, light plays a key role in creating a pleasant and inviting atmosphere for everyone who experiences it.

Below, we have selected five examples of applications:

Niches

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 2 of 18
Fasano Itaim Residential / studio mk27 © André Klotz
Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 8 of 18
Duplex Tavarua / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Shelves

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 15 of 18
Limantos Residence / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 17 of 18
Apartamento Praça Henrique Monteiro / Studio Arthur Casas © Tuca Reinés

Mirrors

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 4 of 18
Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos © Lela Leme
Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 18 of 18
Apartamento VN Ferreira Lobo / Studio Arthur Casas © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Headboards

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 3 of 18
Fasano Itaim Residential / studio mk27 © André Klotz
Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 11 of 18
Duplex Tavarua / Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Countertops

Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 14 of 18
Mansa House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura © Lucas Frank
Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting - Image 13 of 18
House J29 Renovation / SUAV

Cite: Belitardo, Adele. "Subtle Radiance: Transforming Spaces With Woodwork and Furniture Lighting" [Brilho sutil: transformando ambientes com a iluminação de marcenaria e mobiliário] 29 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010946/subtle-radiance-transforming-spaces-with-woodwork-and-furniture-lighting> ISSN 0719-8884

